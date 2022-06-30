Address MDAs’ duplication of functions, Gbajabiamila tells C’ttee

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has charged the House ad hoc committee investigating duplication of functions of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to find a lasting solution to the problem. Gbajabiamila gave the charge while inaugurating the committee yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “This committee is expected to come up with solutions to the apparent continuous conflict of functions and avoidable bickering among established ministries, departments and agencies (MDA’s), resulting in ineffectiveness, inefficiency and redundancy in the government workforce. “The committee is, there fore, expected to engage relevantstakeholdersandmembers of the public with a view to resolving the areas of conflict among the MDA’s, which may require amending some laws and/or outright repeal, as the case may be. “Uncertainty sets in when we have multiple agencies carrying out the same functions, leading to bickering, suspicion, and eventually duplication of efforts and waste of hardearned government resources and time.” The ad hoc committee is to among other things, investigate duplication of duties, overlapping functions and counter-productivity of established ministries, departments, agencies, boards and corporations in the country.

