Address MDAs’ duplication of functions, Gbajabiamila tells C’ttee

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has charged the House ad hoc committee investigating duplication of functions of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to find a lasting solution to the problem. Gbajabiamila gave the charge while inaugurating the committee yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “This committee is expected to come up with solutions to the apparent continuous conflict of functions and avoidable bickering among established ministries, departments and agencies (MDA’s), resulting in ineffectiveness, inefficiency and redundancy in the government workforce. “The committee is, there fore, expected to engage relevantstakeholdersandmembers of the public with a view to resolving the areas of conflict among the MDA’s, which may require amending some laws and/or outright repeal, as the case may be. “Uncertainty sets in when we have multiple agencies carrying out the same functions, leading to bickering, suspicion, and eventually duplication of efforts and waste of hardearned government resources and time.” The ad hoc committee is to among other things, investigate duplication of duties, overlapping functions and counter-productivity of established ministries, departments, agencies, boards and corporations in the country.

 

Related Articles
News

NUJ, NAWOJ laud Ebonyi speaker for having woman as running mate

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday commended the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, for nominating a woman as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election in the state. The state chapter of NAWOJ through its Chairperson, NkechinyereOginyihad last week […]
News

France minister visits Nigeria for new partnership

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

France minister in charge of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, Franck Riester, is expected to be in Nigeria this week and set in motion the European country’s move to build a new trade partnership with the West African country.   According to a statement from the French Embassy in Nigeria,   “Franck Riester is visiting Nigeria […]
News

Buhari seeks global efforts to tackle COVID-19, terrorism, graft

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has called for global efforts in confronting the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), terrorism, insurgency, corruption, population explosion and other challenges facing the world. The President made this call yesterday while speaking at an event to receive Letters of Credence of the new Ambassadors of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Argentina at the […]

