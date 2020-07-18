Address security challenges, ex-SDP presidential aspirant tells Buhari

A former Presidential aspirant under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Maizabura, yesterday called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately address the issue of insecurity in the North and the country in general. Maizabura, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, said: “Enough is enough. President Buhati and the military should act immediately to address the problem of insecurity in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara states and other parts of country.”

Maizabura, who is also the National Chairman of the National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) said: ‘‘Though Borno has been battling with Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade, President Buhari should act fast and address the insurgency and other insecurity in Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Sokoto and other parts of the country.

“People in the area have been killed like chicken on daily basis. Nigerians elected you to address the security challenges, which are primary responsibility of every government.” The former presidential aspirant also appealed to the Federal Government to reopen schools so that children would go back to school and write their respective examinations. He said: “I see no reason why our school can’t be reopene for our children to go back to school and write their examinations, so that they will further their education or look for jobs. I appealed to the federal government and the minister for education in particular to reopen the schools.

Like this: Like Loading...