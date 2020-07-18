News

Address security challenges, ex-SDP presidential aspirant tells Buhari

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Comment(0)

A former Presidential aspirant under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Umaru Muhammad Maizabura, yesterday called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately address the issue of insecurity in the North and the country in general. Maizabura, who made the call in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, said: “Enough is enough. President Buhati and the military should act immediately to address the problem of insecurity in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara states and other parts of country.”

Maizabura, who is also the National Chairman of the National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) said: ‘‘Though Borno has been battling with Boko Haram insurgency for over a decade, President Buhari should act fast and address the insurgency and other insecurity in Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Sokoto and other parts of the country.

“People in the area have been killed like chicken on daily basis. Nigerians elected you to address the security challenges, which are primary responsibility of every government.” The former presidential aspirant also appealed to the Federal Government to reopen schools so that children would go back to school and write their respective examinations. He said: “I see no reason why our school can’t be reopene for our children to go back to school and write their examinations, so that they will further their education or look for jobs. I appealed to the federal government and the minister for education in particular to reopen the schools.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sedentary lifestyle increases risk for cancer mortality

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, United States (US) said the total amount of time that people spend sitting was associated with a higher risk of death from cancer. These are the findings of their study published in ‘JAMA Oncology’. To this end, they said replacing some of the […]
News

Buhari increases TETFund research grant to N7.5bn

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N7.5 billion for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fund (NRF) for the year 2020, to boost ongoing efforts at managing and finding sustainable solution to the COVID-19 pandemic. The research fund, which was increased from initial sum of N3 billion, would enable TETFund provide 12 […]
News

Girl, 7, among several children killed as shootings surge across US

Posted on Author Reporter

*14 killed, 77 injured President Donald Trump said he is ready to intervene after a huge spike in gun violence marred Independence Day celebrations over the weekend. In just a few days, 77 people in Chicago were injured and 14 lives were lost, including two children. Among them was seven-year-old Natalia Wallace, who was shot […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: