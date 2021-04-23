News

Address the nation over incessant agitations, Onitiri urges Buhari

Posted on

There is urgent need for President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the nation over incessant agitations for self-determination and restructuring across the nation.

This suggestion was preferred by renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a statement in Lagos yesterday.

“Nigerians are now restless over insecurity and bad governance in the country. They are now hopeless more than before”, he stressed.

According to the social critic, where there is no justice and fair play, certainly there will be no peace. The loud agitations are genuine and sincere which cannot be ignored.

He said the empathy of the presidency can no longer be tolerated, advising the Federal Government against pushing Nigerians out of tolerable limit as the consequences might be unpalatable and disastrous to the whole of Africa.

Chief Onitiri said, “Nigerians are calling on President Buhari to stop external borrowings, but look inwards and cut down on cost of governance.

“There is serious hopelessness and acute poverty in the land, coupled with insensitive leadership. Our country is fast sliding into a failed nation.”

The present administration, Onitiri noted, has completely failed the nation in the area of security, economy and fight against corruption which it promised the nation on assumption of office.

“Anarchy is looming with our restive youths because of unemployment and economic hardship. There seems to be no solution in sight.

“The agitation for self-determination is becoming louder across the nation, and if not properly handled with caution, and a sense of responsibility, might soon lead to liberation struggle and intense national crisis. God forbid”, Chief Onitiri warned.

The socio-political activist called on all past leaders to prevail on President Buhari to address the nation and stop this slide to anarchy and disaster fast enveloping the country.

Our Reporters

