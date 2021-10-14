News

Address workers’ strike for industrial peace, NLC tells Ayade

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, to prevent the ongoing strike by workers in the state from further escalating by speedily attending to the workers demands which was described as ‘genuine.’ The National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, in a letter addressed to Governor Ayade yesterday, noted that the state must do everything within its powers to maintain the peaceful industrial relations it has always been known for.

The state chapters of the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC), had crippled activities in the state since October 7, following the failure of the state government to heed to its ultimatum issued over its demands.

The 14 issues under contention include the non-payment of gratuities to retirees of state and local government workers for the past six years, nonremittance of deductions from workers’ salaries, failure to fully implement the minimum wage to the state and local government workers, non-implementation of promotion to workers at both state and local government levels, non-implementation of full 27.5 per cent teachers enhancement allowances, stoppage of tax exemption and allowance for teachers. Others were the stoppage of annual increment to both state and local government workers, return of payroll to both Accountant General and Ministry of Local Government Affairs for both state and local governments respectively, payment of salaries to workers wrongfully removed from local government payroll by the Auditor General for local government, reinstatement of pensioners wrongfully removed from the payroll.

