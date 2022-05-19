Addressing digital skill brain drain in Nigeria

With about N4 billion digital economy, Nigeria is said to be under performing due to brain drain. Experts have been advocating strategies to stop brain drain in technology sector in order to grow the digital economy in Nigeria, ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

Digital economy is one of the emerging technologies in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, which is impacting all other sectors. However, the growth of the subsector of Information and Communication Technology is being affected due to high rate of brain drain in the country. Brain drain is one of the major challenges affecting virtually all sectors of the economy in Nigeria as many experts, especially in health and technology sectors, are leaving the country to seek greener pastures in developed countries. This has greatly affected the growth of emerging technologies in the country, giving the stakeholders great concern about the expected development of the sector. Based on this, the stakeholders have continued to raise the alarm over the growing shortage of general digital skills occasioned by the brain drain in Nigeria and Africa as a continent, stating that such development would further lead to a rise in cyberattacks and crimes with catastrophic consequences for businesses, governments and citizens. They opined that African countries must, as a matter of urgency, start intentional development of digital skills at all levels, smart technology support, collaboration with the diaspora and strategic supply of digital skills to Africa. According to the founder/Chief Executive Officer, Digital Jewels, Mrs. Doyin Odunfa, the shortage of general digital skills at all levels is expected to become more critical as economies grow, noting that the supply of digitally skilled labour must also increase to meet anticipated labour market needs. She observed that highly skilled African professionals had been emigrating African countries to pursue lucrative cultural and socio-economic opportunities in other continents, leading to a brain drain and skills gap on the continent. The President of Information Security Society of Africa–Nigeria (ISSAN), Dr. David Isiavwe, said the brain drain in Africa as well as the digital skills shortage currently being experienced around the world called for concern. According to him, “the cyber threat landscape is still evolving. The cybersecurity space keeps getting very busy by the day. We have seen how daring cybercriminals can be, targeting both national assets and of highly reputable firms. Even individuals are not left out. Consequently, it becomes imperative that organisations never relent in upholding and reinforcing information security best practices.”

Causes

Lack of an enabling environment (lack of ICT skills, poor network infrastructure), high costs associated with ICT equipment, networks, software, on-going support, etc; and insecurity have been identified as the most common challenges affecting the growth of technology in Nigeria, leading to brain drain. The CEO of Skilblt Technology, Olatunde Erinle, said many Nigerians, especially the youths in technology, were leaving the country due to lack of job opportunities, saying most university IT graduates find it difficult to secure jobs while government is not creating enabling environment for many of them to grow their own business. According to him, “the policy, lack of financial security, poor infrastructure and lack of facilities to work with are the factors leading to brain drain. “Nigeria keeps having new leaders every four to eight years and they keep promising the same thing. Most of them get into power and their manifestoes are thrown into the gutter. “People are tired of waiting for a miracle. They are tired of dreaming that one day Nigeria would rise from being among the poorest countries to a developed country. Dollar rate keeps increasing and the worth of the naira is diminishing. “Life would be easier where one works in a good working environment with good infrastructures like a clean and healthy environment, maintenance of working equipment, health of the workers and conducive working hours. “However, most companies in Nigeria don’t care for the health and comfort of their workers. Most people work in hazard areas, which in turn affects their health and productivity. People want to be appreciated, people want to work in a safe and healthy environment where they won’t have to worry for their health and this informs their emigration to developed countries where there are better working conditions.”

Projection

The Global Industry Vision (GIV) 2025 report revealed that the number of personal smart devices would reach 40 billion and the total number of connections around the world will reach 100 billion, creat-ing a digital economy worth of $23 trillion. According to Director of the Board and Chief Strategy Marketing Officer, Huawei, William Xu, the prediction aims to unfold the industry blueprint of an intelligent world driven by information and communications technology (ICT). “It is our goal to build the foundations that will enable the diverse ICT industry ecosystem to truly transition into the intelligent world, and team with our global partners to build this fully connected, intelligent world.” Depicting the report, Xu analysed it into three visions: All things sensing, more and better connections, bringing everything to the intelligent world, +Intelligence: Fostering new business species and driving leapfrog development for industries; Mass innovation: tapping into the opportunities of a digital economy valued at $23 trillion. Highlighting the first vision, Xu noted that by 2025, the intelligent world will truly have arrived, once all things can sense and are connected , ‘‘by 2025, there will be 40 billion personal smart devices and 100 billion connections around the world as the industrial Internet will be the major source of these 100 billion connections.’’ Also, Cloud Virtual Reality (VR) market will reach $292 billion by 2025, according to him, massive amount of data generated by the ability for all things to sense will be extensively integrated in all industries, forming new ones like the Industrial Internet of Things and Connected Vehicles, “with more and better connections, data traffic will grow exponentially, and most of it will be from video,” he stated. Furthermore, the role of smart devices and smart robots will evolve from being just a tool to being an assistant, as the penetration rate of smart assistants will be 90 per cent by 2025, with 12 per cent of homes having smart service robot. Moreso, with the assistance of guide robots, the world’s 39 million blind people and 246 million people with impaired vision will live normal lives. However, experts claimed that Nigeria may not be part of the development if government does not stop the brain drain in the technology sector.

Current value

Currently, the Nigerian digital economy is worth N4 billlion, proving job opportunities for about 8,000 people.

The National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, disclosed that digital economy in Nigeria has reached over N4 billion with about 8,000 people gainfully employed. Olatunji harped on the need for the protection of data to sustain digital economy in the country. He noted that with the exponential rise in the processing of data online through satellite communications, appropriate mechanisms must be put in place to ensure adequate security, effective protection and regulated data processing in line with laid down legislations in Nigeria. He emphasised on the need to curb brain drain in digital skills to protect and sustain the growing digital economy. According to him, if well managed, digital skills will facilitate the development of Nigerian digital economy and compete favourably with other developed economies.

Solutions

While proffering solutions, Odunfa recommend intentional development of digital skills at all levels, smart technology support, collaboration with the diaspora and strategic supply to Africa and Western economies. “These young Africans are looking for higher-paying jobs outside Africa to escape socio-economic limitations such as poverty, limited infrastructure, and rudimentary jobs.

They look for enabling environments in developed countries that provide rewarding businesses and obtain lucrative jobs, matching skilled individuals’ aspirations and expected socio-economic recompense. Many highly talented African students that obtain opportunities and scholarships of training abroad do not return home after completing studies.”

She further stated: “It is expected that digital skill will revolutionalise the economy but a country needs to equip its youths in technology for the challenges ahead. “The digital economy is not only revolutionising the way we do business today, but creating new opportunities for global growth and prosperity. If nurtured appropriately, technological advances and digital connectivity can spur innovation in business models, business networking and knowledge transfer while also facilitating access to international markets.

“New and emerging digital trends, such as cloud computing, mobile web services, smart grids and social media, are radically changing the business landscape—reshaping the nature of work, as well as the boundaries and responsibilities of enterprises. These trends go beyond technological innovation. “Regardless of sector or level of development in their respective countries, companies are affected by policy developments relating to ICTs, the Internet and data flows. With the right policies in place, ICTs and the Intenet hold enormous potential to accelerate growth and advance progress towards global sustainable development goals.”

Last line

Nigeria digital skills have to be secured and improved upon by encouraging the youths in technology through good policies that create enabling environment. This will make the country develop its technology and grow its digital economy to an enviable level.

