Addressing investment plunge post-COVID-19

Nigeria was already suffering from investment decline prior to the outbreak of COVID–19, which occurred in February 2020. The pandemic merely compounded an already bleak investment outlook. ABDULWAHAB ISA highlights suggestions by Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) to spur foreign direct investments inflow

Aside from loss of lives, crippling health challenges associated with Covid-19, the pandemic’s impact on the economy also comes huge on all sides. Assessing Covid-19 impact on the economy, which includes job losses, investment freeze and deprivations gives one a clearer picture of huge impact of a novel disease that has sent world’s economy on sabbatical. A leveler pandemic, Covid-19 knows no boundaries. Advanced and strong economies like the United States, United Kingdom and others in European continent and Asia have been badly hit. The pandemic’s wave is piercing through economies of emerging nations dominated by Africa continent. In Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, the impact of Covid-19 is massive. The country’s economy is currently in recession steadily induced by the pandemic. Though analysts and economic experts forecast that the economy would rebound in the first quarter of 2021, cumulative damages the scourge inflicts are in multiple layers. One of the sectors that bear Covid-19 headwinds is the investment sector. Both local and foreign direct investments (FDIs) are experiencing a nosedive.

Impact on Nigeria’s investment space

Unarguably, Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, third host economy for foreign direct investments in Africa, behind Egypt and Ethiopia. The country is among the most promising poles of growth in Africa and attracts numerous investors in the sector of hydrocarbon, energy, buildings etc. According to the UNCTAD 2020 World Investment Report, FDI flows to Nigeria totaled $3.3 billion in 2019, indicating a 48.5 per cent decrease compared to the previous year ($6.4 billion in 2018) under the effects of austerity measures. The total stock of FDI was estimated at $98.6 billion in 2019. Some of the main investing countries in Nigeria include the USA, China, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and France. Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) is the country’s one stop shop investment window for sourcing information on local and FDIs. The agency at a recent interface with the media in Abuja shed light on investment outlook in Nigeria amid Covid-19. The agency’s Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Yewande Sadiku, in a presentation gave update on FDIs since the outbreak of Covid-19. Sadiku noted that due to the pandemic, a decline of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent was expected in 2020/2021, adding that this is the lowest level in almost 20 years. Her pre s e n t at i o n entitled“Understanding the Impact of Covid-19 on Investment in Nigeria,” highlighted the impact of COVID- 19 on global economic growth and FDI. She said globally, FDI had been falling since 2015 while in Nigeria FDI flow has been under pressure before Covid-19. With the pandemic on its second wave, Sadiku said the impacts could be worse than the global financial crisis due to the negative effect.

Sadiku said FDI was stagnated during the Covid-19 lockdown because there was a shutdown on implementation of ongoing projects due to closure of sites. She said the pandemic had caused tightening margins for investment while there was automatic effect on reinvested earnings, a key component of FDI. Based on NIPC investments announcement, Sadiku said the commission tracked $41.71 billion investment in 2017, $73.07 billion investments in 2018, $24.44 billion in 2019 and $9.01 billion in 2020. Given insight into the benefit, Sadiku said low investment projections were expected to be lowered as long as the pandemic persists.

Obstacles hindering FDIs into Nigeria

The Nigerian government, conscious of attracting FDIs, introduced many programmes to boost investment flow. The programmes, notably, are in targeted areas like agriculture, exploitation and mining, oil and gas extraction, as well as in the export sectors. Tax incentives are granted to pioneering industries deemed beneficial for the economic development of the country and employment of its workforce (such as clothing); allowances facilitating capital investments and the deduction of interest on loans for gas companies are also planned. The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Act was also tinkered with to accommodate FDIs. Regrettably, Nigeria is still beset with some challenges that are inimical to Investment free flow. In 2019 for instance, report indicated that foreign direct investment in Nigeria, Africa’s stop oil producer, plunged by 43 per cent to $2 billion, according to a United Nations report. A foreign news outlet reported that investors were put off by a dispute between the government and South African telecom giant, MTN, over repatriated profits. Banks, HSBC and UBS, both closed representative offices in 2018. There are obstacles hindering FDIs flow to Nigeria. A few of the obstacles restricting FDIs into Nigeria’s investment space are poorly developed transport and energy infrastructure (lack of electricity), which result in high operating costs; an inefficient judicial system and unreliable dispute settlement mechanisms; high tax burden; with oil and gas accounting for over 90 per cent of export revenues, the economy is vulnerable to volatility on global markets and to large swings in energy prices; federal government hampered by the strength of state and tribal authorities. Others obstacles are deep ethnic, religious and regional divisions provide risks to political stability; an increasing lack of security, especially in connection with the extremist group Boko Haram operating in the northeast of the country, kidnapping, banditry; farmers/ headers constant disputes and armed robbery.

Tips to attracting FDIs:

Beside Covid-19, investment analysts said the country must introduce set of policies geared to stimulate investment inflow into Nigeria. Sadiku noted that Nigeria required bold and coherent policy changes and deep economic reforms to reverse decline in foreign direct investments flow expected in the 2021 fiscal period. She said investment stagnation was caused by the pandemic. To reverse downward trend, the NIPC boss requested for a more proactive government approach to support investors across the federation to convert more announcements to actual investments. Speaking on the latest World Economic Outlook Growth Projections, she said Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product projection was 2.2 per cent in 2019, 4.3 per cent in 2020 and 1.7 per cent being projected for 2021. According to Sadiku, these projections are expected to be lowered as long as the pandemic persists. She advised that the Nigerian industrial development policies should align with foreign exchange to support FDI generation. She listed tips to reversing the trend and making Nigeria an attractive center for investment. She suggested that Nigeria must become an urgent place to do business, coordinated efforts required by MDAs to manage investors’ concerns, minimise job losses and restore confidence; direct regulators and policy makers to resolve investors challenge urgently; align foreign exchange policy with industrial development policies to properly support FDI generation and ensure coherency and attraction of management of portfolio and direct investors. Other ways suggested to attract FDIs and reverse the plunge are seeking impact investment with large job creation potential, focus implementation on bold, credible and coordinated policies which reflect an all of government commitment to investment attraction and retention and aggressively encourage domestic direct investments and aggregate domestic capital.

Investors’ feedback as a template for reform

Nigerian government signed bilateral investment conventions agreement with a number of nations. The countries include Algeria, Bulgaria, China, Egypt, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Jamaica, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Korea, Romania, Serbia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, Uganda and United Kingdom. Only four treaties (France, Netherlands, South Korea and United Kingdom) have been ratified by both parties. The ratification process has been hesitant and poorly organised. The government has expressed an interest in negotiating a bilateral investment treaty with the United States. The NIPC boss noted that views expressed by investors should be considered as input in finding solutions to low investment penetration. Investors are the wheels driving FDIs. So, their views, what they think about the investment climate should be given consideration. From the NIPC’S archives, which was read out by the agency’s executive secretary, investors were of the opinion that they cannot pull through without offering a bribe in Nigeria. They condemned the brash conduct of most government agencies, which, in most cases, harass investors. Investors detest Nigeria’s long process of investment approval, describing the process as painful, long and unpredictable government approval process. Investors are of the view that frequent policy change in Nigeria makes long term planning difficult, and cited security solution which they said was getting worse. They expressed the desired about having a stable foreign exchange policy and access to long term capital.

Last line

For Nigeria to remain attractive to investors as preferred destination for investments, the black spots identified by NIPC must be weeded out.

