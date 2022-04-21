Addressing Nigeria’s 5G deployment challenges

This year has been targeted for the deployment of 5G network in Nigeria after two companies have been licensed to carry out the services. However, stakeholders are jittery over its possibility due to deficit in infrastructure and the poverty line of the country’s population. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports

With the licensing of two companies to roll out 5G network, Nigeria is ready to join Kenya and South Africa in the 5G era on the African continent. Industry analysts observe that the country may be hindered from implementing the new technology considering the high population, about 43 per cent living below the poverty line and an underdeveloped fixed broadband infrastructure. The adoption of the 5G network hinges on the population vis-à-vis the poverty rate as larger poor population would not help the deployment. As of March 2021, there were at least 78.61 million 3G/4G mobile broadband subscriptions in Nigeria according to Statista. This is a decrease when compared to figures from the previous month, but an increase from the 76 million subscribers during the same period in 2020, the data agency states on its website. The World Bank’s digital economy diagnostic on Nigeria shows that while the “country has made several positive developments in the digital space, including high-speed Internet via five underwater international links,” it “continues to face significant challenges” that have hindered its ability to “reap the full benefits of the digital economy. “One leading barrier is Nigeria’s underdeveloped fixed broadband infrastructure, which is attributable to high federal and state taxes and an insufficient wholesale regulatory regime. This weak infrastructure base creates a ripple effect across the economy, contributing to low levels of financial inclusion and persistent geographic and gender gaps in access to and use of digital technologies,” the World Bank says.

Roll out promise

Following a successful auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction, which will herald the launch of 5G network that earned the Nigerian government over $500 million in revenue, Nigeria will more than likely roll out the commercialisation of the 5G spectrum by the fourth quarter of 2022. Nigeria will, therefore, join Kenya and South Africa as the only countries to have deployed commercial 5G services on the continent. The country is depending on this superfast mobile technology to drive growth in an economy that is strug-gling to rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed it into its worst recession in 25 years. Government is planning to conclude the 5G spectrum assignment by the first quarter of 2022, according to its policy document, which states that Africa’s biggest economy is following a “phased approach” as its deployment plan. The three-pronged strategy includes a Non-Stand Alone (NSA) approach for the early stage, a hybrid approach for the mid-term and a Stand-Alone approach for the long term. An NSA approach “will involve the deployment of 5G equipment on some existing sites, supported by densified networks of small cells,” according to the document, while “the mid-term stage (2021–2025) will involve a hybrid approach with newbuild 5G sites added to the small cell networks.”

Recent approval

In October 2021, NCC announced that it had approved deployment of the 5G network. The roll-out of the network is to be carried out in phases, beginning with major cities in the country where there is a need for high-quality broadband, and Nigeria expects to have 5G coverage of major urban areas by 2025, according to Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s communications minister. To ensure that the country is digitally enabled by 2030, investing in infrastructure to bridge the digital divide and create an enabling regulatory environment for the digital economy to thrive is of paramount importance. During a speech at the 3.5GHz action, Adeolu Akande, Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) board, said 5G network would drive key industries such as “manufacturing, utilities, professional and financial services.” The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said Nigerians should expect gigabytes per second for smart cities, self-driving cars, robust telemedicine and others with the deployment of 5G in the country. The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, gave the assurance during a webinar entitled: “Unlocking 5G potential in Africa,” held on StreamYard. Danbatta emphasised Nigeria’s readiness to deploy 5G as he highlighted some of the steps taken by the Commission towards deploying the technology in the country.

He said Nigeria had continued to receive visitations by countries that wished to benchmark their operations, just as Nigeria has also visited other countries to explore how 5G and associated technologies can be deployed effectively because 5G technologies are not just valuable, they are so significant due to their derivable social and economic benefits.

Auction process

3.5gighertz (GHz) frequency was identified for early deployment of 5G in the country with a reserve price of N75 billion. This was considered too high by the operators amidst debilitating business operating environment and falling economy, but the regulator insisted. After 11 rounds of bidding that lasted eight hours, Mafab Communications Ltd and MTN Nigeria Plc emerged as the two successful winners of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction for the deployment of 5G. The two winners emerged after a keenly contested auction conducted by NCC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, which took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on December 13, 2021. Three companies, including MTN, Airtel and Mafab Communications Limited, had qualified for the auction, having met the requirements stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM) for the spectrum auction. The three companies had also participated in a mock auction held on December 10, 2021, which served as a precursor to the Main Auction conducted on Monday, December 13, 2021. In an exercise that clearly demonstrated demand outstripping supply, with Ascending Clock Auction System adopted by the Commission, the three bidders participated in the intensely competitive auction bid. In the first round of the auction, the bid price was fixed at $199.374 million; $201.367 million at second round; $204.388 million at third round; $209.407 million at fourth round; and $215.782 million at the fifth round. The auction prices increased progressively to $224.414 million at the sixth round; $231.146 million at the seventh round; $240.392 million at the eighth round; $251.210 million at the ninth round; and $263.700 million at the round 10 of the auction exercise. The auction process reached its peak at Round 11 when the bid price graduated to $275.904 million with all three bidders still actively participating. The main stage of the auction, however, ended at the conclusion of the 11th Round, with Airtel listing an exit bid of $270 million, while MTN posted an exit bid of $273 million, giving way to the assignment stage. At this point, Airtel had dropped off from the race having posted a lower exit bid, thus leaving Mafab and MTN as winners of the two available lots.

Infrastructure deficit

There has been reports of infrastructure deficit in the telecommunications sector in Nigeria, which may be a big challenge to the deployment of 5G since the technology required superb infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said the existing infrastructure would support 5G. He said: “We are building backbone infrastructure across the country. A number of sites that were connected to microwave are now being connected to the network. Thankfully, the cost of RoW that used to be astronomically high in times past has now been significantly reduced. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the telecoms sector, in its present state, will require about N1.04 trillion investment to bridge the existing deficit in infrastructure, especially, base transceiver stations (BTS) across the country. According to statistics released by the regulator of the telecoms industry, the NCC, BTS deployment in the country has risen from 30,000 to 54,460. This figure shows a deficit of 26,540 from the 80,000 BTS required for effective coverage of the country’s huge landmass. The BTS consists of 3G and 4G, while fibre optic transmission cables expanded from 47,000km to 54,725km in the last five years, resulting in improved broadband/ telecoms service delivery in the country. According to a former President, Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola, depending on whether it is 2G or 3G being offered by the BTS, the usual prices for an installed one is between $7,000 and $95,000. Therefore, at about $95,000 per BTS, this will amount to $2.52 billion (N1.04 trillion). Nigerian government said it will provide “an enabling environment” for 5G deployment in Abuja on the continent’s biggest economy and most populous nation, but mobile network operators “will determine their own deployment strategies subject to alignment to the approved policies and other regulatory instruments in force,” according to a policy document by government. To realise the full benefits of the digital economy, the West African country needs to focus on “accelerating improvements in five fundamental pillars of the digital economy: digital infrastructure, platforms, financial services, entrepreneurship, and skills,” says Shubham Chaudhuri, Nigeria’s country director for World Bank. “To ensure that the country is digitally enabled by 2030, investing in infrastructure to bridge the digital divide and creating an enabling regulatory environment for the digital economy to thrive is of paramount importance,” he said.

Last line

For perfect deployment of the technology, Nigeria needs to focus on accelerating improvements in five fundamental pillars of the digital economy: digital infrastructure, platforms, financial services, entrepreneurship and skills, while waiting for the use of 5G in the country in 2022.

