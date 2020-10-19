Addressing the root causes of protests

Perhaps, the honeymoon is over between Nigerians and the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. In 2012, just less than three years to the 2015 election which brought in Buhari and swept away former President Goodluck Jonathan, thousands of Nigerians had poured out into the streets to protest the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by the Jonathan government. That protest, which mainly held in the South-West and Abuja, was the beginning of the denouement of Jonathan’s administration.

The rest is history but that was the biggest protest by Nigerians for a long time. Since 2015 when he was elected, Buhari has always maintained an aura of invincibility. Although most Nigerians are dissatisfied with his government’s performance in the areas of economy and security particularly, the government has moved on as if it cannot be rattled. Pro-democracy groups, Civil Society groups, human rights activists and even the organized labour have not been able to muster the courage to challenge the government appropriately.

They have all huffed and puffed to no effect. Perhaps, that was most evident last month, when the government simultaneously increased the prices of PMS and electricity within a two-day period. Coming at a time when Nigerians, like their counterparts in other parts of the world were already pressed down by the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, the increment did not go down well with Nigerians.

Everybody looked up to the organized labour for a fight against the government, but hopes were dashed a few hours to the beginning of the national strike called by the labour unions as they demurred, rather insisting that the government had agreed to negotiate on the new prices.

Of course, a two-week moratorium was placed on the prices of electricity but that did not assuage aggrieved Nigerians. While the labour saved the face of the government on the planned national strike, it did not save the government from the anger of the youth, who were in the first place, frustrated by the actions of the government. Thus, on October 3, an innocuous online video went viral of some members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) shooting a young man in Delta State.

That was the trigger needed by youths to face the government. Since then, what has followed has been a massive nationwide protests from youths across the country. In some parts of the North though, some minority voices have protested in support of the now disbanded agency. But there is no doubt that the anti- SARS groups have had the upper hand, with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announcing the abolition of the squad last Sunday. The Buhari government has even gone ahead to accept the five-point demand of the protesters, asked states to set up Judicial Commissions of Inquiry into the activities of the squad and even further promised to prosecute anyone found guilty of an abuse of the citizens. Just on Friday, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo apologised to youths and Nigerians.

He admitted that the government ought to have listened to them earlier. The Police IG has also warned his men against harassing protesters. In Abuja, the ban of the Federal Capital Authority on protests in the city was defied as soon as it was placed. All over Nigeria, particularly in the South, the protests are gaining more attention and seriousness, despite efforts by government to placate Nigerians.

For the government, it has been an effort in futility as youths are still on the streets, holding vigils, processions and even Jumat services last Friday. We are worried that the government has allowed the protests to linger for so long. By this week, the protests would be entering the full two weeks since they started.

By the scale, tenacity of the protests in major cities in the South and Abuja, we are also worried that youths of the country are not just worried about SARS alone. Otherwise, they would have pulled back once the group had been disbanded, even though we do not see the merit in the replacement of SARS with the new body, SWAT, by the IGP. That is also part of the reasons Nigerians are angry. We are not deceived into believing that millions of youths are just on the streets for nearly two weeks for only SARS. They are on the streets to protest totally against the Police.

They are on the streets to protest the general insecurity in the country. They are also on the streets to protest against the scourge of bad governance, poverty, poor economy, and the attendant high cost of living.

They are also protesting unemployment and the hopelessness that has become the lot of young Nigerians, who now prefer to die on the high seas and deserts than stay in their country. That is why we believe that the president and his government need a more serious approach to assuage the protesters. Mere government pronouncements, use of force or strong arm tactics would not in any way solve the problem at hand.

It is also imperative that security agencies are warned by the president to desist from further provoking Nigerians. Already, the Army has vowed to defend Nigeria’s democracy and even went further to announce it would start its annual exercise “Crocodile Smile” to identify, track and “counter negative propaganda” in the social media and across the cyberspace. We only hope that the government is not about to provoke a more serious protest by Nigerians. Rather than rash measures, the government should find concrete solutions to the demands of the protesters. Replacing SARS with SWAT, surely is not part of the solution.

