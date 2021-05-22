Adebanjo, Babatope differ on constitutional conference

• ‘It’s the only way out of Nigeria’s problems’

• ‘It’s a waste of resources’

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, an elder statesman and leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, have differed on the necessity of holding another constitutional conference, where issues affecting the country would be discussed. While Chief Adebanjo believed that organising another constitutional conference is the way forward for the country, Babatope said that such a conference is a mere waste of resources at this time.

The two elder statesmen spoke in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph, while reacting to the submission of Southern Nigerian Governors Forum (SNGF) at a recent meeting in Asaba, Delta State, that the country needed another constitutional conference to discuss the critical issues confronting the nation. While not disagreeing with the suggestions in many quarters that the 2014 National Constitutional conference organised by former president Goodluck Jonathan should be revisited, Adebanjo said that organising another conference was the best way forward for the country.

He said: “Everybody is saying that the constitutional conference must be done. If the president fails to do it, he is encouraging the separatists; he is encouraging the Sunday Igbohos, the Nnamdi Kanus with what they are doing. “It is this restructuring that we are using to slow them down because we told them it would soon be done. “I don’t want violence or separation, nobody wants secession. I have said it in my statement that the Yorubas, the people of the South-west region have invested in a united Nigeria; we don’t want it to break.

“But they are doing everything to provoke people for the country to break. That is my submission. “They want to break the country by refusing to listen to the people that want a united Nigeria and the whole country must realise that. “It won’t be fair if we go ahead with the elections without amending the constitution. You are going to have an election under this constitution that we have experienced for more than 20 years? We have been talking about this thing before now. “Afenifere insisted on a constitutional conference before Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd.) handed over power in 1999, and he said ‘no’ that we should go and do it when we have a civilian government and we have been like this for 20 years.”

In his comments, Babatope said that the country didn’t have enough money to organise a constitutional conference at the moment, describing it as a waste of resources. “We haven’t got sufficient money to waste on another national constitutional conference. We should just draw inferences from the past conferences and use what we have had to advance the cause of the unity of the country. “For example, in 2005, there was a conference called by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, I was a member of that conference. “Also, in 2014, former president Goodluck Jonathan called another conference.

Let’s use all the materials that we got from those two conferences to advance the cause of the unity of Ni-gerian people,” he said. Both Adebanjo and Babatope, however, agreed that the country needed restructuring so that more powers would be given to both the states and the local governments. Adebanjo, who accused the president of pretending not to know what restructuring is all about, said that it was part of the recommendation of a committee headed by Governor Nasir el Rufai of Kaduna State in 2018. He said: “If the president loves this country, if the allegation against him that he wants to Fulanise the country is not true, let him constitute a body to examine the 2014 national conference if he cannot organise another one. “Within two or three months they will get it and we can move on.

“I only pray that the southern governors would be firm on their positions because all the injustices we have in the country are due to the issues in the 1999 Constitution and we will continue to experience them if we are still talking under this Constitution.”

On his part, Babatope said that it was in the best interest of Nigeria to restructure, saying that this would lead to the unity of the country. “Nigerians deserve unity, restructuring means the redefinition of our country’s federalism. “We need true federalism, and an authentic federalism that would provoke the cause of democracy in Nigeria. “That is what we want; it is not a big deal. “The conference of 2014 called by former president Goodluck Jonathan contains the issue of restructuring. “What we need to do is to task the Senate and the House of Representatives to talk about the issue. “Restructuring is the definition of our coming into existence,” he said.

