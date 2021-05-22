News Top Stories

Adebanjo, Babatope differ on constitutional conference

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi Comment(0)

• ‘It’s the only way out of Nigeria’s problems’
• ‘It’s a waste of resources’

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, an elder statesman and leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, have differed on the necessity of holding another constitutional conference, where issues affecting the country would be discussed. While Chief Adebanjo believed that organising another constitutional conference is the way forward for the country, Babatope said that such a conference is a mere waste of resources at this time.

The two elder statesmen spoke in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph, while reacting to the submission of Southern Nigerian Governors Forum (SNGF) at a recent meeting in Asaba, Delta State, that the country needed another constitutional conference to discuss the critical issues confronting the nation. While not disagreeing with the suggestions in many quarters that the 2014 National Constitutional conference organised by former president Goodluck Jonathan should be revisited, Adebanjo said that organising another conference was the best way forward for the country.

He said: “Everybody is saying that the constitutional conference must be done. If the president fails to do it, he is encouraging the separatists; he is encouraging the Sunday Igbohos, the Nnamdi Kanus with what they are doing. “It is this restructuring that we are using to slow them down because we told them it would soon be done. “I don’t want violence or separation, nobody wants secession. I have said it in my statement that the Yorubas, the people of the South-west region have invested in a united Nigeria; we don’t want it to break.

“But they are doing everything to provoke people for the country to break. That is my submission. “They want to break the country by refusing to listen to the people that want a united Nigeria and the whole country must realise that. “It won’t be fair if we go ahead with the elections without amending the constitution. You are going to have an election under this constitution that we have experienced for more than 20 years? We have been talking about this thing before now. “Afenifere insisted on a constitutional conference before Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd.) handed over power in 1999, and he said ‘no’ that we should go and do it when we have a civilian government and we have been like this for 20 years.”

In his comments, Babatope said that the country didn’t have enough money to organise a constitutional conference at the moment, describing it as a waste of resources. “We haven’t got sufficient money to waste on another national constitutional conference. We should just draw inferences from the past conferences and use what we have had to advance the cause of the unity of the country. “For example, in 2005, there was a conference called by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, I was a member of that conference. “Also, in 2014, former president Goodluck Jonathan called another conference.

Let’s use all the materials that we got from those two conferences to advance the cause of the unity of Ni-gerian people,” he said. Both Adebanjo and Babatope, however, agreed that the country needed restructuring so that more powers would be given to both the states and the local governments. Adebanjo, who accused the president of pretending not to know what restructuring is all about, said that it was part of the recommendation of a committee headed by Governor Nasir el Rufai of Kaduna State in 2018. He said: “If the president loves this country, if the allegation against him that he wants to Fulanise the country is not true, let him constitute a body to examine the 2014 national conference if he cannot organise another one. “Within two or three months they will get it and we can move on.

“I only pray that the southern governors would be firm on their positions because all the injustices we have in the country are due to the issues in the 1999 Constitution and we will continue to experience them if we are still talking under this Constitution.”

On his part, Babatope said that it was in the best interest of Nigeria to restructure, saying that this would lead to the unity of the country. “Nigerians deserve unity, restructuring means the redefinition of our country’s federalism. “We need true federalism, and an authentic federalism that would provoke the cause of democracy in Nigeria. “That is what we want; it is not a big deal. “The conference of 2014 called by former president Goodluck Jonathan contains the issue of restructuring. “What we need to do is to task the Senate and the House of Representatives to talk about the issue. “Restructuring is the definition of our coming into existence,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG’s N6bn portable water for Ogoni communities excites group

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Environmental Right Action and Friend of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) yesterday expressed delight over the N6 billion approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) over the provision of portable water for oil polluted Ogoni communities. The environmental right group also insisted that Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Projects (HYPREP) should establish a “Centre of Excellence” for […]
News

Insecurity: Calling for help not sign of weakness, Saraki tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki has said the Federal Government had been overwhelmed by the security situation in the country, but said seeking for help from outside the nation is not a sign of weakness. Saraki in a statement, said this is not a time for partisanship or for people to play […]
News Top Stories

NLC/Kaduna faceoff: FG begs for ceasefire

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Kaduna State Government to immediately cease fire and allow peace to reign. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris , who made the appeal yesterday in Abuja also appealed all workers on essential duties including doctors and nurses […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica