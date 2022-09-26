News

Adebanjo: Obi will restructure Nigeria back to federalism

The Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said the Yoruba social cultural organisation, Afenifere was fully behind the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi

He said the organisation has decided to support and back Obi because he is the man the Yoruba trust to restructure Nigeria back to federalism when he assumes office as the President of the country.

In a statement which has been trending, Adebanjo was quoted as saying that Afenifere will not compromise principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because one of its son’s, Ahmed Bola Tinubu was also contesting for the presidency as a frontline candidate.

“We cannot continue to demand that the Igbo people remain in Nigeria, while we at the same time continue to brutally marginalise and exclude them from the power dynamic.

“Peter Obi is the person of Igbo extraction that Afenifere has decided to support and to back, he is the man we trust to restructure the country back to federalism on the assumption of office.

“We will not compromise this principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because one of our own Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a frontline candidate.

“It is on this same principle, we condemn the PDP for sponsoring Atiku Abubakar, a Northern Fulani Muslim to succeed General Muhammadu Buhari another Fulani Muslim who will soon complete eight years of uneventful and disastrous rule. One can imagine such a high degree of political insensitivity.”

 

