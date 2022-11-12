ADEBAYO ADEDEJI: We’re building global network that makes travel easy, fun

Adebayo Adedeji is the Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, Africa’s leading online travel agency and travel promoter extra-ordinary. His company, Wakanow, collaborated with the organisers of Akwaaba Africa Travel Market to host the 18th edition of the West Africa’s leading travel and tourism trade exhibition and conference event, which was concluded last week in Lagos. Wakanow has since opening its doors for business made quite an impact on the travel market, extending its reach beyond ticketing to providing holistic travel products and services, making foray beyond Nigeria and Africa markets to the global space.

It is in furtherance of this mission of bringing travels to the door steps of everyone that Wakanow, according to Adedeji, decided to sponsor this year’s Akwaaba event as a major partner. ‘‘Wakanow is a partner with Akwaaba because Akwaaba represents what we stand for also, which is growing the tourism business and the tourism business is what we believe is the future for Africa and for Nigeria specifically,’’ he said.

Noting that; ‘‘Bringing people from all over the world and bringing them to a place where they can talk about travel, talk about the future, why not support it? ‘‘So that is why we joined in, dropped money, logistic support, space support and every support that they needed because that is what we need for the industry. ‘‘It is has been an amazing journeying, seeing the number of people that come here, seeing the travel agencies, tour operators and others.

Seeing the hustling and bursting, people trying to get contacts for business shows the strength of the industry.’’ Given the turnout of exhibitors and participants at the two days B2B exhibition, Adedeji expressed satisfaction, noting that he was excited and looks to further collaboration with the organisers in the coming years. ‘‘I’ m excited, I think Ikechi Uko and his team have done an amazing job. I look forward to working with them again next year. What is the expectation of Wakanow in going headlong with Akwaaba, you sought to know?

‘‘The expectation going forward is for us to expand this into a thing that everybody from around the world wants to come to, not just Africa but beyond Africa. We are going to be working towards that and from now we are going to start work for next year. Wakanow will be there to invest, support and make it bigger.’’

Growing Wakanow from the lowly place it was when he took over the running of the affairs of the firm over few years ago, he said has been quite an exciting journey. However, he is delighted with the success achieved so far as Wakanow has leapfrogged others to the top spot.

‘‘The journey has been amazing for Wakanow. Wakanow is back to number one by a mile. Number two and three added together does not make up number one. We are number one by a mile because of what we do,’’ declared an elated Adedeji, with a feeling of satisfaction. Focusing on the customers, he said has been a key factor in getting Wakanow to the level that it is today, as he stated that; ‘‘We focus on the customers, we are not all into funfair, we are about the customers, we build for the customers, we think about the customers and we take care of the customers. But that is not all what we are looking for.’’

What else then is Wakanow looking for, you asked the witty and smooth talking Adedeji, who sees himself as a salesman? ‘‘Wakanow is a tech company, we build tech solutions that expand the market. We are all about market expansion. We can take shares from people but that is not fun, it is expanding the market. ‘‘Right now we are working on passport programmes, on visa programmes that can help people that have never flew before to fly. We are doing that in collaboration with the airlines so that we can enhance travels. What we have done with Aero, Azman, Dana and the likes of them have been amazing even though some of them are no longer in existence.

‘‘But we look forward to expanding that market and getting technology into the hands of everyone and democratising the habit to buy ticket. That is what we are out for.’’ Wakanow’s global network, he noted is growing geometrically. ‘‘Our net work across the world is growing. Before you came I was talking to the Ambassador of Namibia to Nigeria on how do you fly to Namibia from Nigeria.

So we are working behind the scene to create an express from South Africa to Namibia. ‘‘So we think about new destinations for our customers and we create them. We are expanding to America, Dubai and we are now in all West Africa countries. That is the future, building a network where travel is easy.’’ He describes Nigerian travel industry as a growing concern that needs to be nurtured by both the private and public sector operators, stating that; ‘‘Nigeria travel industry is growing and there is still opportunity for it to grow.

At the point of growth there need to be stability and that is where we are going into as you see some airlines shutting down and some expanding. That journey is only fun when we get to the end and that end is building technology and taking care of the customers.

‘‘Opening up new destinations even in Nigeria, I think it is a journey and Wakanow is in the forefront of it and we are leading the journey. We are going to continue to grow.’’ Where others see challenges, the Wakanow boss tells you that he sees opportunities instead and that his devotion is to finding solutions, not musing about challenges, noting that; ‘‘If you are looking for somebody to talk about problems, I’ m not the one. You know why? In everything that is happening in our market, I see opportunities and not the challenge. So, I focus on the opportunities and not the challenge because challenge produces opportunities.

‘‘There has been dollar challenge, there has been inflation challenge but it is an opportunity. All my airlines partners will tell you that when they want to solve problems they come to Wakanow because we don’t think of problems but we think of solutions and that is what we are.’’ In a related manner, he tells you that he is not an advocate of pushing everything to the government’s doorstep, rather he the private operators should get involved in making policy and creating the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive than to keep aloof from the government and expect magical transformations overnight.

‘‘I will tell you what I tell everyone and I will use the words of Martin Luther King; ‘Ask not what your country will do for you but what you will do for your country.’ I believe that every single business person in this country will need to begin to invest in policy change, working with the government to understand the way things are and not the other way,’’ he said.

Stating further; ‘‘We want the government to understand us without us going to the government to explain our business. We are in the work of explaining our business to the government. Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is speaking beside us today and I’m invited to that event.

‘‘If Peter Obi speaks I’m invited, if Atiku speaks I’m invited. I’m able to sit in the front of people who want to be the president of Nigeria to talk about the future of Nigeria and the future of travel with them. That is how we influence, it is not by complaining, is not by making noise, but it is actually joining policy makers to make policy.

That is what Wakanow does. ‘‘So, we don’t complain, I have no complaint, instead I have opportunities to impact.’’ Adedeji is also an incurable optimist and a firm believer in the future of the Nigerian travel industry to take the lead, as he expects every Nigerian to get on the plane and see the country and the world, travelling with easy. ‘‘The future for Nigerian travel industry is that everybody gets on the planes.

I have over 200 million customers; that is the future. To drive it is why our company is also reaching out. Wakanow is partner with Akwaaba, partner with Eko Hotels and Suites, partner with African Tourism Board, ASKY, Rwanda Air and every single airline. ‘‘We are building partners by the day. He (Referring to one his staff with him during the interview session) just took me to an art gallery now for partnership and I said yes. That is how we build. ‘‘I’ m telling our leaders that there is opportunity in tourism, that tourism can bring us foreign exchange, local tourism in this country.

Wakanow has affiliation with Wave Beach and that is local tourism because the place attracts 3, 000 people, foreigners, inbound, they come and spend dollars. ‘‘That is how we grow tourism, that is how we grow our business and that is the future.’’

