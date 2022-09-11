Adebayo: Criminals, govt officials, making fortunes of insecurity

As Nigeria marches towards the general elections in 2023, several presidential candidates have been unveiling their manifestos and programmes to the electorate. In this interview, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, tells ONWUKA NZESHI that he and his party plan to do things differently if they get the mandate of the people at the polls.

At several fora, you’ve criticised the present government on many fronts. What are you going to do differently if you win the election?

We will be campaigning based on issues and making ourselves available for public scrutiny. I believe that if I’m going to make a difference, I must immediately put a stop to almost everything that people are doing already. I must stop everything that they are doing badly.

First, before even the election, I believe that a good presidential candidate must first disclose his assets for public scrutiny if he is going to deal with the issue of transparency.

You don’t wait until you have won the election because at that time it will be too late. You’ll go and submit it to the Code of Conduct Bureau which will then say we cannot release it due to legal reasons. I think it is a challenge and we have had that understanding with the Social and Economic Rights Projects (SERAP) to put up the challenge to all presidential candidates.

We all should disclose our assets publicly so that Nigerians can know who we are and how we came to where we are now. So far only Omoyole Sowore has indicated interest on the matter.

Other presidential candidates have been silent on it. I’m waiting for enough time and if nobody comes up, then we will invite the media and make a public disclosure of my assets.

The electioneering campaigns are fast approaching, what should Nigerians expect from your party?

We will do our campaigns without violating the Electoral Act. We will do our campaigns without taking money from money bags and heavy donors to ensure that we won’t have to struggle coping with special interests. One of the problems we are facing in this country is that by the time a President comes into the States House to form government; he is confronted with special interests. We are a grateful society; we have a culture of gratitude.

So, if during the campaigns, somebody donates his aircraft and billions of naira into your campaign, you would imagine that people will start saying that you’re ungrateful if you don’t pay back. You’ve heard one prominent politician listing everything he did for one particular person and therefore, said it is his turn. People may laugh at it but, in our culture, there is some validity.

If you receive favours from people, you’re supposed to return the favours. But that is why we have the law on bribery and corruption to ensure that when you’re dealing with the matter of public office, you don’t receive excessive favours that could influence your mind.

You can see that in seeking this office, I’m working with only those who are doing it for the country. It is also the pattern by which we raise our resources. We want only those who can give what they can as if they are giving to God and not expecting political patronage.

What will you do about the current insecurity confronting the country?

I have a different interpretation to some of the problems facing the country. Insecurity is of course, the most embarrassing, most annoying and most dangerous challenge we have today.

The problem can be classified into four parts. We have the full blown insurgency perpetrated by the Boko Haram which has now metamorphosed into the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other terrorist groups.

These are people who have taking up arms against the state; they are opposed to the state and use warfare tactics and terrorism. We also have the bandits who are a mixture of quasi- ethnic militia and a rag-tag army of economic raiders.

Some of them target animals, some target farms while some others target minerals. Some are on a retaliatory mission in the country.

They claim that some persons have been killing their ethnic stock over the years and they look for any opportunity to launch reprisals. In some cases, there is a quiet killing going on in some parts of the country, especially in the North-West.

There you have targeted killings of leaders of particular communities. When the killing is done, the people whose persons were killed will just wait for an opportunity to retaliate. They can attack at a wedding, christening or even at burial ceremonies Then there are the opportunistic criminals operating across the Sahel region who just wander into Nigerian territories to commit crimes.

They believe that if they just kidnap somebody, they can collect ransom, go back to their country and build a hotel. So if you go around some of our neighbouring countries, you’ll see a lot of people who are not doing anything meaningful, getting huge income by just coming into Nigeria to commit crimes against our citizens. Lastly, you have the international terror system, looking around for a foothold to operate in Nigeria.

Why is insecurity so pervasive in spite of the strength of our security forces and the huge defence budget expended on it?

The thing that is keeping all these criminality alive is that there is a caucus in the Nigerian government that believes that insecurity is an opportunity to spend money. They believe that if insecurity expands, they will spend more money on internal security.

When you go around the country, you’ll see some purely theatrical checkpoints along the highways. In that way, those in charge of security in a particular division could say, we deployed 200,000 men even though all the men under them are not up to 20,000. So, they’ll collect all the money meant feeding allowance for the huge number supposedly deployed to man various security posts.

By allowing the insecurity to expand, you are also creating room for such steady flow of income but you’re actually contributing more to the problem than solving it. Then we will also be dealing with the issue of those who colour their own criminal activities with politics. So, you see that someone is taking up arms and attacking people, but explains it away with politics. They may say they want to restructure the country. They want ethnic justice or religious justice.

We need to deal with that aspect as well because anybody could flow from the genuine concerns for an issue and then start to use methods verge on criminality, felony and treason. Some may actually come from the other direction. They start from criminality and realise they could explain it by attaching some elements of politics to it.

What about the issue of oil theft?

The stealing of our resources is another dimension to the insecurity that we are not looking at seriously. It is as serious as when terrorists hijack a train and take the passengers hostage.

The artificial poverty that we are experiencing is because a lot of our resources are stolen by criminals. The government is pretending that they have no control over our maritime assets, hence heavy ships run by some well-known international companies come into our waters to siphon millions of barrels of crude oil.

So at a time when there is an oil windfall globally and our currency is supposed to be very strong because oil price has gone up, yet we don’t earn enough income from our crude oil.

You’ve espoused the various dimension of the insecurity, how are you going to tackle them if you get the people’s mandate?

I will ensure that when I’m going to the State House, I don’t go along with people of special interests. You go only with people who have loyalty to the country. From my observation, the way the system has been working since 1999 is that somehow, the permanent interests don’t change no matter who comes to power. If the tenure of a President expires, it doesn’t matter who comes, the special interests remain the same.

It is as if the presidency is designed to work against the people. It appears that the duty of those who work there is to limit access to the President, limit information to the President and limit his scope of action. So, before we even get to the presidency at all, all the 5,000 appointments that we need to make, we are thinking of people who have genuine concerns for the country. It does not matter whether they are involved in our politics or not.

The appointees have to be experts in various fields that we will be dealing with as a government and they must have loyalty to the country. I must say that I don’t have much worry about handling these issues because 80 to 90 per cent of the time, the solutions are obvious and might not necessarily be expensive. The only issue is that those with special interests must create avenues for government to exhaust the budget on every issue.

Otherwise, how could you explain how a department where $30,000 can solve a problem but has a budget of $300million. Are they going to solve the problem with $30,000 and return the rest of the money?

What will happen to all their wives and family travelling to Dubai? What happens to all the houses they have to buy all over the works? So, these are the factors that make it look like, as formidable as our armed forces are they’ve been unable to solve the problem of insecurity.

It looks like there is a convergence of interests between those who are causing insecurity and those who are in charge of combating insecurity.

What would you do differently to salvage the economy?

I have been discussing the economy with my colleagues. We are lucky that we have what looks like grandfather income which comes from oil. It is that income the reason everybody wants to be in government.

The Constitution says we should share our oil revenue in the Federation Account and that is what every government, including the current one, has been doing over time. Luckily enough, some people have helped us now by stealing all the oil and we have not died.

So, when we come into government, we will take a bill to the National Assembly to enact a law prohibiting the Federal Government from running its annual budget on oil revenue.

The states can spend their own share of oil money because I don’t want the states to sue me. But the Federal Government will not budget oil money any more but will rather put its share of the oil proceeds in a special trust fund to be managed by people who are independent of the government.

There will be three departments in the Trust Fund namely, the Futures Fund, that will make investments not shorter than 25 years. Within that period and with all the noise about net zero, I have a feeling that might be no tolerance for oil as we know it today. Secondly, create an Infrastructure Fund where anybody who wants to invest in infrastructure, including the government can access the fund. So, as a government, if we want to build an eight lane highway from Lagos to Calabar, we go to the fund and submit our proposal. If another person or company can do the same road at a cheaper rate and with better guarantee, they could also go to the fund and bid for the same project. In that way, we can develop infrastructure in a cost effective manner across the country.

Thirdly, one portion of the fund will go to Micro- Industrialisation from where Nigerians could borrow to grow their small scale businesses, including growing ginger and processing it locally, adding value and generating more income rather than exporting the raw ginger to India. If the Indian man stops seeing our ginger, he will be compelled to relocate his factory here to process the ginger in Nigeria.

The essence is that we have a contract with the Nigerian people not just to save for the future and develop basic social infrastructure but to generate full employment for our citizens. Any government that cannot create full employment for its citizens cannot have a proper economy because whether you’re employed or otherwise, you’ll still have to live, you’ll still have to feed.

What will you do about the free fall of the Naira against the Dollar and other foreign currencies?

A) The issue of foreign exchange is a problem. You have to make sure that the distance between the Central Bank and the government of the day is not less than ten kilometres. The apex bank should be dealing with the government as part or component of the market.

It should not be tied to the apron strings of the government not because of any other reasons but for the sake of transparency and integrity of the system. The same way the Chief Justice of Nigeria is not supposed to take orders from the President even though the President appoints him, that’s how the Governor of the Central Bank is supposed to be. The relationship between fiscal policy management and monetary policy management is supposed to be balanced. If a government is using one to compensate for the other, things won’t go down well with such an economy.

On the fiscal side, the job of the government is to generate revenue and persuade people to pay their taxes. They are not doing much of that and the tax being collected is just shared.

Now, because of that, when they have a shortage, they just call the CBN Governor and say: ‘we want to run a deficit’ and he issues treasury bills and all of those things to salvage the situation.

If you have a friend who gives you money any time you’re in the casino, you will never stop betting because once you lose, you’ll say: ‘give me more’ and he keeps giving you. The job of the CBN is to say: Excuse me, you’re over spending. Sorry, I can’t help you because though you’re the government, you’re not the only one in the economy. We have manufacturers in Lagos, Kano, Aba and Onitsha; I need to give them forex.

We may not get parity on terms of N1:00 to $1:00, but we can get stability. In which case, throughout our tenure, if we meet it at N700 to a Dollar, it will never go past that position. However, I will eliminate the variance between the official rate and what you call, the black market rate because it is an opportunity for criminality by those involved in currency trafficking.

Lastly, we will do a budget where the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the actual budget year by year, are real. It will be a budget that has cash backing before you give approval. We won’t have a situation where there are leakages to the extent that N109 bullion is stolen by one person.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...