Adebayo: Govt needs to make it easier for tourists to visit Nigeria

Olugbenga Adebayo is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Gadeshire Travels and Tours Limited, whose tour firm last week played host to a five-man group of tourists and investors from Malaysia and Indonesia. He spoke on the challenges he encountered in executing the package while calling on the government to adopt a seamless process from visa procurement to clearing immigration at the airport to make it easier for tourists to visit Nigeria as tour operators are losing business from prospective tourists as a result of some of these challenges. Excerpt…

Some of the group members at Makoko getting visas was harrowing, therefore we still need to visit the visa fees regime, it is not encouraging at all.

One of the issues is reciprocity in visa fees, we need to revisit this. If the US is charging Nigerian $150 (N69, 000) especially for visitor’s visa then Nigeria is expected to charge the same fees, uniformity in visa fees. I am sure if you go to Malaysia embassy in Nigeria the visa fee is not more than N20, 000, so if a Malaysian is coming to Nigeria and he is spending almost N200,000 for visa procurement, then there is no uniformity at all or reciprocity in that aspect.

How can this be resolved then?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Internal Affairs needs to look into this because if we as businesses and tour operators are putting our resources into marketing and promoting Nigeria and then our government is not complementing these efforts then it is not good enough and beneficial to us as you know that tourism sector is private driven. In my organisation there is a department that is called Visiting-Nigeria, which carries out ground handling services for visitors visiting Nigeria for business, tours, trade missions, MICE and others. It is also the department in our organisation with the core responsibility of marketing Nigeria as a preferred destination to visitors all around the globe. We put a lot of resources into marketing some of Nigeria’s destinations that we know are viable. We also most times send our personnel to trade fairs, travel fairs, trade missions, conferences, studies and trainings abroad to market and promote Nigeria’s destination, but when we put in all these efforts and we don’t see government playing it part, it is very frustrating, discouraging and disappointing. When it comes to visa issue it is the prerogative of the government, we don’t have power or control over it. But that is one of the ways that the government can support our businesses if it is properly done. We are not asking the government not to carry out due diligence, but it should been done in such a way as not to discourage the visitors or making it difficult for them to obtain visa or entry permit into Nigeria. If you make it that difficult it will affect our businesses, and it will also have adverse effect on direct foreign investment (FDI), foreign exchange earnings, job creation and sustainability of all tourism job chains and also on our national brands.

How should the government handle the visa processing then?

We don’t have to do something that will put off visitors from coming to Nigeria. For instance, for this tour, it took us over three months for us to get to this point. The coordinator has to visit Nigeria embassy in Malaysia several times before he could get the visa for the group members. We have been having discussions over the years with our travel company partner in Malaysia on collaboration in marketing Nigeria as a preferred destination to Malaysians, Indonesians and Singaporeans and on how this should be done. To now imagine that the first set of tourists visiting Nigeria from Malaysia and Indonesia have to face this process of forth and back for entry visa. The visa process has to been conducted in a seamless manner to make it easier for the visitors and us, especially people who are coming for tourism, investment and business purposes. We are looking forward to receiving over 200 visitors from Malaysia and Indonesia in 2023 who are coming on trade mission, tourism, and to participate in some of our local festivals.

Now imagine if it takes between three and four hours to clear five foreign passengers at the international airport, how many hours will it take to clear between 100 and 200 foreign visitors at the airport?

These are some of the issues our travel partners in Malaysia raised during their visit, if they have to come for these trade missions, tourism and to participate in some of our festival next year.

What are the benefits of the visit to the country?

Quite a lot, first, visitors now have a different perception about Nigeria totally different from what they have been reading over the internet or heard from others. The visitors came with foreign currency, spend their money in Nigeria and we are complaining of scare foreign exchange and the high exchange rate but these people are coming with foreign currency, this would boost our economy and foreign currency earning level. They lodged in a hotel and government earns revenue from these hotels in form of taxes and levies, Value Added Tax (VAT) and service charges as well as taxes from other vendors or service providers as a result of this visit. They interacted with the local people and bought things from them, we visited many places where we have to pay gate fees. Some of the people working in these establishments are able to keep their jobs as a result of the patronage. So, these are the reasons why we want government’s policies to be encouraging for the operators and business owners and for the sector sustainability. It is really discouraging at times when we have to deal with these issues that we don’t personally have control over and that is why when they tell us that we should sell or market Nigeria as a destination, we find it difficult because when you are putting in efforts at selling and marketing then when it comes to implementation you find all these bottlenecks that are not necessary or needed at all. It is easier for my organisation marketing foreign destinations than Nigeria and reasons for this are obvious. I believe that the tourism sector of our economy need an appropriate attention as it has more capacity to boost and sustain our challenging economy

