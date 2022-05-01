Adebayo promises to turn Nigeria around if elected president

An aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has picked N35m presidential nomination and expression of interest forms, the first and only within his party, with a promise to turn Nigeria around if elected president.

Prince Adebayo, a successful lawyer and businessman said the importance of the presidential election is not lost on him as the youngest presidential aspirant who clocked 50 four months ago. Knowing how big and massive the country is, and the importance of connecting with the grassroots, who ultimately are the deciders of his fate, Adebayo and his team (comprising Senator Muhammed Alkali, Deputy National Chairman, North-East, former Minister of Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalung, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Chief Peter Ame etc) for the past three months, have been crisscrossing the country, particularly the North where he has been meeting the people.

Being a blue blood himself, his first port of call was the palace of the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty, Aminu Ado Bayero, where he condoleD with him over his mother’s death and used the opportunity to seek his blessing for his presidential aspiration which he gladly did.

The Emir, who, obviously, was glad to receive him advised him not only to go out to the people and present to them his manifestos, but more importantly thoroughly implement the manifestos if he eventually makes it to the presidential villa. In Niger State, Adebayo was warmly welcomed to the residence of former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami, where he told the erstwhile Nigerian leader that he came to seek his blessing, knowing that he had occupied the same office he is presently seeking.

“I am an ordinary citizen from Ondo seeking the office of the President, an office that was created by the Constitution and signed personally by you. You know what to expect of the occupant of that office”, the aspirant said.

“I would, in the next one year, convince you, Your Excellency, and your peers and my colleagues, that I have all the requisite qualities to do well. Seeing and hearing you now, I am more prepared now to be President of Nigeria than I was when we came to this residence this morning”.

Adebayo’s presence at the residence of former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, wasn’t different from Abdulsalami’s. Babangida was happy to receive him for many reasons: He is young, courageous, purposeful and has the power of conviction. He, however, admonished the presidential aspirant that no matter the aspiration, the country must come first. “Babangida is one of the promoters of one Nigeria.

He advised that we should love the country more than we love ourselves”, Adebayo said after the meeting. Adebayo is one of the few presidential aspirants, who have no baggage and has never been in government. He has no godfather even though he sees the late Aminu Kano as his political inspiration. “That is the kind of President I would be when we come to this position of authority.

Any person who is old and knew Mallam Aminu Kano from the day we take office insha Allah will know Aminu Kano has come to power. “Chapter two of the Nigerian Constitution has everything Aminu Kano stood for. He will be our guide when we get into office. Politics is not a profession for politicians.

Politics is the public participation in the management of public affairs. “Politics is when you live your life for the good of others, like the Mallam Aminu Kano did. Politics is where you build a legacy. You know in other countries, the best way to be a hero is to do good work,” he said.

