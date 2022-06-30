Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate, in US for religious

Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is in the United States for religious dialogue. He travelled on the invitation of the US Commission for International Religious Freedom. The candidate in a statement on Wednesday, said his itineraries while in America would include a meeting with ambassadors, State Department and university officials, as well as with the National Black Chamber of Commerce, among others. He is also scheduled to attend a national presidential prayer breakfast committee luncheon in Arlington. “The United States is an important ally to my country,” he said, adding, “It is an honour to have this chance to make my case to the American people and seek ways to further build on our international relationship.”
Senate passes N17.3trn revised budget for 2022
The Senate yesterday approved a revised budget of N17,319,704,091,019 trillion for the 2022 fiscal year. The Senate gave the approval following the passage of a bill to amend the 2022 Appropriations Act transmitted to the National Assembly on February 10, 2022, by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Senate, in December, 2021, passed a budget of N17,126,873,917,692 […]
Kwara assets recovery panel holds public hearings
Kwara State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Assets will on Monday commence public hearings for people to testify or offer relevant information on the sale, disposal or unlawful acquisition of properties that belong to the state. The public hearings, which hold from 10 a.m. daily at the Sharia Court of Appeal in Ilorin, […]
JUST IN: Massive earthquake kills 304 in Haiti
A powerful earthquake has struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800. The 7.2-magnitude quake hit the west of the country on Saturday morning, toppling and damaging buildings including churches and hotels, reports the BBC. The prime minister said there was “extensive damage” and declared a […]
