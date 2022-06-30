Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate, in US for religious

Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), is in the United States for religious dialogue. He travelled on the invitation of the US Commission for International Religious Freedom. The candidate in a statement on Wednesday, said his itineraries while in America would include a meeting with ambassadors, State Department and university officials, as well as with the National Black Chamber of Commerce, among others. He is also scheduled to attend a national presidential prayer breakfast committee luncheon in Arlington. “The United States is an important ally to my country,” he said, adding, “It is an honour to have this chance to make my case to the American people and seek ways to further build on our international relationship.”

