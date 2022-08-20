News

Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate speaks at NBA conference in Lagos Monday

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo has been listed as a guest speaker at the gathering of about 13,000 legal practitioners, under the aegis of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, in Lagos.
The gathering of the lawyers, which is scheduled to last between 19th and 26th of August, this year, is aimed at interrogating issues affecting the profession and society, and to continue to seek innovative ways of advancing justice delivery and providing value-adding legal solutions to their clients and the environment within which members of the Association operate.
The letter inviting Prince Adebayo, who is equally a legal practitioner, was signed by Tobenna Erojikwe,
Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning of the NBA.
The letter reads in part, “On behalf of the National Executive Council and members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), I write to formally invite you, as a guest to the 62nd Edition of the Annual General Conference of the NBA (“the NBA Conference”), scheduled to hold from 19th to 26th August 2022 in Lagos State.
“Accordingly, we will be delighted to welcome you as a guest to the Conference, particularly the opening ceremony, which is scheduled to hold on Monday 22nd August 2022, as well as a special session that will follow immediately after, titled
“Democratic Transitions in the 21st Century Nigeria: 2023 and Beyond”, it said.
The NBA Conference is the leading event of the NBA and a main feature of the annual calendar of the Nigerian legal profession.
It presents legal practitioners in Nigeria with a unique opportunity to interrogate issues affecting the profession and
society and to continue to seek innovative ways of advancing justice delivery and providing value-adding legal solutions to their clients and the environment within which members of the Association operate.
The NBA Conference is also the largest gathering of business, political and thought leaders on the African continent and will congregate thought leaders in the areas of justice delivery, technology, the economy, politics, judicial reforms, and the rule of law.
This year’s Conference is anticipated to have approximately 13,000 delegates from the Bar and Bench in attendance. Also expected are business persons from different sectors, technocrats as well as political leaders from within and outside Nigeria.

 

