Adebayo seeks establishment of Nigeria-France business council

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, yesterday called for the establishment of Nigeria-France Business Council to enhance trade relations between the two countries. He explained that the council, which would be private sector-driven, would perform the statutory roles of coordinating and promoting enabling business environments, which would spur economic growth.

The Minister, who was addressing French Minister for Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, Mr Franck Riester, who was accompanied by some French investors in Nigeria, also called on French companies to take advantage of the nation’s teeming youths to invest in software manufacturing in the country. Noting that France is a large exporter of software, he called on some of the French software companies to come into the country and establish their companies to create jobs for the teeming youths. This, the Minister said, would help President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve its plan to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

Adebayo said the setting up of some special economic zones to promote the manufacturing sector had provided investors another great opportunity to invest in the country. He explained that these special economic zones were being provided with the much needed infrastructure that would ease the setting up of industries in the country.

Besides, he urged them to take advantage of Nigeria’s participation in the African Continental Free Trade Zone (AfCFTZ) to invest in the country so that they would have access to a very large market in the continent. Riester had congratulated the country on the emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, noting that France had stood by Nigeria in seeing the emergence of her candidate for the WTO topmost job.

