Adebayo seeks peace in Ekiti APC primary

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has appealed for peace in Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the June 18 governorship election In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, Adebayo urged members not to allow the conduct of Thursday’s primary election to divide the ruling party.

He said: “The primary is a family affair and nobody must stand in the way of the party in ensuring that the election is peaceful.” The former governor told the aspirants “not to see the election as door- die, pointing out that they must put the interest of the party above other interests”. He called on the aspirants to accept the outcome of the primary in good faith and resist the temptation of being used against the party during the election. The minister said he would accept the majority decision of the party regarding the primary to ensure unity and oneness

