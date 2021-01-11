Adebayo visits Kalu’s mother, lauds Senate Chief Whip’s support for Buhari

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo paid a courtesy call on the Founder of Reality Organization Worldwide, Elder (Mrs) Eunice Uzor Kalu at the weekend.

The Minister also visited Elder Eunice Uzor Kalu’s sons- Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and a former Chief of Staff to Abia State Government, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu in their respective homes in Igbere, Abia State.

In his Speech, the minister while praying for Kalu’s mother popularly known as Odiukonamba for long life and health also thanked her for her support to President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “Mama we will continue to pray for you that God will continue to be with you.

We thank you for the support you have been giving our president and the party, we greatly appreciate it and we know that we are seeing your effort and we feel your effort.

God will continue to give you strength and God will make you live long and long and we will be happy to see you and be happy.

In his remarks, Senator Kalu, who thanked the minister for the visit, recalled his friendship with Adebayo which dated back decades of years ago, said they became closer when they were governors in 1999.

He, however, extolled the ministers’ virtues revealing that he was one of the politicians he held in a very high esteem. Kalu also showered praises on President Muhammadu Buhari for building roads and the Second Niger Bridge for the South- East zone.

Kalu said: “President Buhari has done what other presidents refused to do. What all other presidents refuse to do for the Igbo people, Buhari is addressing those issues. He is a president that should be celebrated by us.

“No matter what anybody says, I believe in his works and I want everybody to believe in him. No leader is perfect; a leader might be good in this and be imperfect in the other one.”

