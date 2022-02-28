Adebayo: We have made filing of tax return friendly

Mr. Ayodele Adebayo is the Director in charge of Personal Income Tax (PIT) at the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS). In this interview with TONY CHUKWUNYEM, he speaks on topical financial issues and measures that the Service has introduced to bring more Lagosians into the tax net. Excerpts

Many people that would ordinarily want to pay their taxes complain that they are discouraged by the cumbersome process. What level of infrastructure does LIRS have in place to encourage such persons?

Let me take you through historical changes that have been effected in LIRS. In past years, in the course of your engagement, the first thing they will give you is this large form of almost six to eight pages – very large – which you have to fill.

It could take ages filling the form as you have to put in the number of children you have, your dependents and the rest of it.

But by the time we came in, under the leadership of the former chairman, we wanted to make things easy for people.

For the large multiple form, we set up a committee that looked at it and that multiple form became a two-page form. All you needed to do was just fill the form, the first page and the second page, to make it user friendly for people that might want to file their tax returns and the rest of it.

But we have even moved away from there; moved from manual filing to electronic filing. We have come up with a software, which we call e-tax (electronic tax). Using your phone, laptop or ipad, click on the website of LIRS, speak and engage the system. It will be giving you direction – fill in your name, your age, other information, email address and the rest of it and you are home and dry.

So, what we have done is that we have brought tax filing to the people to make it very easy for them to use.

That is how far we have gone. We also have a project team that is always on ground so that if you run into any problem, we have customer care, that if you click on the website, put in your questions and state the challenges you are having, before you know it, somebody will be engaging, talking with you.

So, you don’t have to be physically present; somebody will be chatting with you, giving you guidance and the rest of it. Taxation is all about law and that is one thing a lot of people don’t know.

And if you have challenges with any issue, we h a v e a l l sorts o f technical, capable people on ground that by the time they are interacting with the customer care unit on the platform, those ones are also engaging those that are technically grounded on some of these tax issues with relevant sections of the law and also giving all the advice that they can give.

So, I think, to a large extent, we have been able to make filing of returns very easy, user friendly. And it is part of our way of ease of doing business in Lagos State.

The meeting at the Governor’s Office that I’m just coming from was all about the ease of doing business in the state.

Lagos is the investment destination of Nigeria and when you are talking about investment destination, you need to have a one stop shop where you can have access to all the things that would assist you in business registration, land acquisition and the rest of it. And that is what informed LIRS coming up with a software that can easily interact and relate with all the tax payers.

Taxation is a technical subject; artisans, such as mechanics and even some well educated people, would require enlightenment with regard to filing of individual annual tax returns. How do you tackle this challenge?

We have a unit called tax enlightenment and education team. We also have about sixty tax stations – the real tax stations. Then we have mini tax stations. The tax stations have large number of staff, bigger offices. But the mini ones are the ones that relate with artisans.

The TEET (Tax Enlightenment and Education Teams) are the ones that go out to enlighten them. For instance, after our meeting yesterday, I was joking with the director of informal sector, asking where she was coming from, because she was dressed in LIRS uniform (we don’t wear uniform on Mondays). She said they went out to have a meeting with some artisans such as panel beaters. So, we go out to also take time to educate people and enlighten them.

They (artisans) also have associations that guide them. Some of these artisans have email addresses; I don’t think there is any big deal about engaging with them. They also have associations; somebody keeps their records and from the records of the association we can also take advantage of that.

So, we deal solely with the associations so that we don’t have to be going from individual to individual. For the market people, we have the iya’lojas. The iya’loja of Lagos is the head and in each of the markets, they have iya’loja, baba’loja.

They are the ones that would now have to relate with every other trader. All these people, from what I gather, meet every Thursday. They use what they call the environmental day to have their meetings.

Part of what we have done is that at every of their meetings, the TEET team and the informal sector go there to give them talk on what taxation is all about; what and what needs to be done.

And, to a large extent, we are recording a lot of cooperation from the market women and the various associations, the road transport workers and so on. I think it has been a wonderful collaboration with all these associations. It is all in a bid to bring as many people as possible into the tax net.

The Federal Government has recently introduced the new Finance Act. What are the notable areas of the new law and how does it apply to taxation at the state level?

Some of the areas have been on the positive side and some on the negative side. For instance, the Finance Act has left out the issue of life assurance.

In addition to that, in those days, if you have an objection to make when the state agency write you on what you have been assessed, you have to write and bring your response d own yo u rs e l f . B u t , part of wh a t t h e F i -nance Act has said is this: You can send a mail to the agency and it has become a valid objection.

The Finance Act also addressed the issue of minimum payment of taxes. What it says is that every tax payer that earns below N30,000 will not be liable to pay tax -that is part of the benefit of the Finance Act. But you know Nigerians, everybody wants a way to try as much as possible to manipulate.

On the other hand, we have the prerogative as a tax authority – the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) gave us the right to demand any document from any organisation.

So, if you have been giving us false information, which is also criminal, we have the prerogative to call for documents. So, if you file wrong returns we have the right to call for documents and if you are not able to bring the documents, we have the right to subject you to every legal obligation.

With the level of enlightenment you have done largely in Lagos at the individual level, do you think individuals still need tax consultants?

Let me tell you that the enlightenment is a continuous thing, even for the really educated ones. For example, we do newspaper adverts every year for corporate organisations and for individuals, which are still on-going.

Some will be out either this week or next week, some will be out in March, telling all Lagosians to come and file their returns. But, most Nigerians, when they see anything on tax in the newspapers, they try to read only the first two lines and flip the page and move on to the next page. We not only publish in newspapers, we also do radio jingles. In fact, this year, we did on CNN.

So, if you are the type that wants to tell us that you don’t listen to local news, you can’t tell me that you don’t watch CNN. We are also on Channels prime time and I know that a lot of educated people listen to prime time on Channels TV.

The thing is that when they hear anything about tax, they turn their eyes away, which is wrong. If you don’t file your returns, you will be taken to court, because it is a statutory obligation. It is not about Lagos State, it is not about us. It is the provision of Section 24(1) of the Nigerian constitution, which mandates every taxable Nigerian to file tax returns.

Unfortunately, the states need to come together to implement it. It is a criminal offence when people don’t file their returns and don’t declare their taxes. Apart from the newspapers, there are billboards at strategic locations in Lagos telling you to file your annual returns.

But you know what, people don’t want to file their tax returns; they see it, in my view, as something that is like leprosy and this is wrong. We are talking about how to develop a state, a country. The question is if a country does not have enough natural resources to depend on, how does it want to survive?

And what the law says is that taxation is all about the rich paying their taxes to take care of the poor, so that necessary amenities can be accessed, roads can be constructed, bridges need to be put in place and education to be provided, who provides it?

And that is why taxes are elongated; it is on what you earn. It is like people just don’t want to pay tax; the Ronaldos and Messis of this world are being charged for tax avoidance and tax evasion all over the world. So, why should Nigeria be an exception?

Many people would like to know what the tax law says regarding those who work in Lagos but reside outside the state?

The law is very specific on that. It is what is called the resident rule. You can be working in Lagos and you reside in Ogun State, the rule says that it is where the person resides and sleeps, that is where he should pay his taxes to.

But for online businesses, it depends: Where do you do the business and where do you reside? You can be resident in Nigeria or resident abroad. If you are resident abroad and making the money in Lagos State, that money you are making in Lagos, tax on it must be paid to the state. Online business can come from so many areas.

So, it is where you are resident that you pay your tax to. The law is very broad and I must say I like what the Federal Ministry of Finance is doing in conjunction with other stakeholders in terms of the continuous review of the personal income tax, the company tax law and the rest of it. I must say that over time, the tax law was actually becoming obsolete.

There is still a lot to be reviewed, there is still a lot to be done. In the last two years, we have had two reviews – the Finance Act 2020 and the Finance Act 2021. It is something that should be continuous so that for those laws that have become obsolete, for instance, the one on rent is due for review and a couple of others. So, I’m happy with what is happening with regard to the Finance Act.

What about itinerary staff taxes?

You see, taxation is all about law, that is the beauty of it and that is why when we have issues, the first place of call is the court; that is where we seek redress.

And for anyone that is aggrieved, yes, you can come to us, we will discuss, using moral suasion, the conflict resolution model is something we want to explore first before the issue of litigation.

On the issue of itinerary staff, these are people that work in a state, for not lower than 20 working days, but not more than three months. For instance, you work in Sokoto today, you work three months in Abia, whatever period that you have worked within those period, you must file returns.

This is because you are not resident in any of those states; you are just an itinerary worker. For an itinerary staff, if you have worked in three states, you must declare it for the period that you have worked.

Does the LIRS have a projection as its revenue target?

As the economy grows, there would always be target because government needs are insatiable; it is always increasing. And when you look at the population, sometimes I’m scared. Everybody wants to come to Lagos. Lagos is overstretched.

The state is under immense pressure. So, when government gave us N600 billion as our target, believe me, it is doable, but the people we are talking about, are they ready to pay their taxes? No. You have to chase; some you have to take to court. We must all fulfill our statutory obligations. However, at LIRS, we are optimistic.

The idea is, come what may, the minimum we want to deliver is 90 per cent, that is N550 billion. That is our desire; that is our dream. Because that is the only way we can turn around the state for good.

