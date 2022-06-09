News

ADEBAYO WINS SDP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on ADEBAYO WINS SDP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Businessman, Adewole Adebayo, Wednesday night, clinched the Presidential ticket of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a keenly contested election that drew delegates to the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Adebayo scored 1, 526 votes to heat Kadijah Okunnu-Lamidi who managed a total of 83 votes. 44 votes were declared invalid by the Segun Oni-led convention planning committee.

In his acceptance speech, Adebayo promised to run an all-inclusive government, and attract the best brains in various spheres of human endeavours to make the country great again.

According to him, SDP remains the only democratic alternative left for Nigerians “who are tired of the broken promises made by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The exercise which lasted for over eight hours was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, a delegation led by a national commissioner, publicity and voter education, Barr. Festus Okoye and other independent observers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NAFDAC: N5bn spurious products destroyed in 5 months

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…tasks judiciary on stiffer penalties against drug counterfeiters, others   The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has revealed that a total of about N5 billion worth of spurious products have been destroyed at various locations within the last five months. The destroyed products include drugs such as antibiotics, antihypertensive, antimalarial, herbal remedies, […]
News

New Electoral Act: Appeal Court stops Malami, others

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice , Mr. Abubakar Malami and others to desist from taking steps capable of frustrating hearing in an appeal filed against judgment of a Federal High Court, which ordered removal of section 84 (12) from the new […]
News

Soyinka slams Buhari over pardon for Dariye, Nyame

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

*Describes it as ‘putrid presidential Easter egg’   Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, on Tuesday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent presidential pardon granted to former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Plateau and Taraba states respectively. The two former governors are serving various terms in jail for corruption while in office. But […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica