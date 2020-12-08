Adebayor slams BBA 2013 winner

Emmanuel Adebayor has alleged that his estranged girlfriend Dellish Matthews is a cheat, claiming their relationship ended due to her unfaithfulness.

The former Arsenal striker had been in a relationship with the winner of the 2013 edition of the Big Brother Africa show, but the pair is no longer dating each other.

Dellish had publicly said she could no longer continue with the player because of his incessant humiliation of her personality on the Internet,

However, Adebayor took to his Instagram to share his own side of the ordeal, accusing the ex-BBA winner of being a bully, a cheat and liar.

He wrote: “You will always say you are going on a weekend trip to Swakopmund, Namibia but always end up in Luanda, Angola and claim you didn’t know how you got there.

“Imagine you sending money to your partner as a gift for her family and friends as a retribution and gratitude for them taking good care of you while in Namibia only to find out months later that less than 6% of what you sent to her was distributed to only her choice of friends and nothing to the family.

“Your girlfriend tells you she’s going on a weekend trip with her best friend in Swakopmund Namibia, a few days later, she’s completely unreachable then you end up finding out that she’s in Luanda, Angola and she says she doesn’t know how she got there.

“How can I even be jealous, obsessed and envious of someone I was helping to grow in life, meanwhile I was being manipulated and lied to.

“I wish you love, peace and above all healing. Nonetheless, you are a bully but you found your match and I have evidence.

