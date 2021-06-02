Adebiyi: We formed TOP because APC is weak in Osun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in Osun State, ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP), yesterday explained that the group was formed because the party was weak and the leadership seems overwhelmed in the party. Chairman of the caucus, Lowo Adebiyi, stated this in Osogbo, the state capital, during a press conference held at Oranmiyan House. Noting that Osun APC was being run arbitrarily with the rule of the thumb, Adebiyi said TOP was formed to redeem the ‘near ugly situation’ before it was too late.

Leading former commissioners, special advisers and some political office holders during the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola now the Minister of Interior, Adebiyi said: “TOP exists to correct the observed anomaly in APC, which other existing caucuses like Agba Osun turned blind eyes to, and strengthen it for the good of all.”

It is rather sad that party elders and stakeholders put on a nonchalant attitude towards redeeming this unacceptable state of affairs in APC, a clear danger that could have debilitating effects on our electoral fortune. “Members of the Osun Progressives (TOP) having watched these developments and felt it is incumbent on them to redeem the near ugly situation before it is too late. This compelled the formation of the caucus.

“It is TOP’s considered opinion that the progressives APC platform, having been in government since 2010, should have matured to the point of democratic invincibility and be consolidating by now. “It is also TOP’s view that rather than the uncoordinated and divisive way party affairs are run, there is the need to ensure greater democratic participation of members so as to sustain their continued interest in and commitment to the party.”

