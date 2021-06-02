News

Adebiyi: We formed TOP because APC is weak in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in Osun State, ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP), yesterday explained that the group was formed because the party was weak and the leadership seems overwhelmed in the party. Chairman of the caucus, Lowo Adebiyi, stated this in Osogbo, the state capital, during a press conference held at Oranmiyan House. Noting that Osun APC was being run arbitrarily with the rule of the thumb, Adebiyi said TOP was formed to redeem the ‘near ugly situation’ before it was too late.

Leading former commissioners, special advisers and some political office holders during the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola now the Minister of Interior, Adebiyi said: “TOP exists to correct the observed anomaly in APC, which other existing caucuses like Agba Osun turned blind eyes to, and strengthen it for the good of all.”

It is rather sad that party elders and stakeholders put on a nonchalant attitude towards redeeming this unacceptable state of affairs in APC, a clear danger that could have debilitating effects on our electoral fortune. “Members of the Osun Progressives (TOP) having watched these developments and felt it is incumbent on them to redeem the near ugly situation before it is too late. This compelled the formation of the caucus.

“It is TOP’s considered opinion that the progressives APC platform, having been in government since 2010, should have matured to the point of democratic invincibility and be consolidating by now. “It is also TOP’s view that rather than the uncoordinated and divisive way party affairs are run, there is the need to ensure greater democratic participation of members so as to sustain their continued interest in and commitment to the party.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Britain, Swiss firm Roche say COVID-19 tests can detect mutant virus  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Britain and drugmaker Roche on Wednesday offered reassurances that the accuracy of diagnostic tests used to detect COVID-19 was unlikely to be affected by a fast-spreading mutant strain of the virus. Public Health England said that rapid lateral flow tests being deployed in the country’s mass-testing programme can identify the variant, reports Reuters. Separately, […]
News

2023: Secondus, Umahi seek e-voting as panacea for rigging, violence

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday called for adoption of electronic voting system in future elections in the country. Secondus and Umahi argued that adoption of e-voting would end desperation, political violence and rigging in elections. The two party leaders spoke […]
News

Reps seek law to jail employers for non-payment of salaries

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has introduced a bill for the imprisonment of employers who owe or delay in the payment of workers’ salaries, allowances and pensions. The bill, when passed, will cause any employer that has failed to pay salaries, allowances and pensions for more than two months to be sent to jail in addition […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica