Adebiyi: Why FG’s persecuting journalists

The Managing Editor of THISDAY Newspaper, Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, yesterday said that the Federal Government has resorted to persecuting the media practitioners because it failed to allow for social justice in its policies. Speaking at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, where he delivered a guest lecture titled: “Nigerian Journalists and the search for national unity”, during the launch of N100m Journalists Estate of the Oyo State Council led by Demola Babalola, he lamented the consistent inconsistencies in the defence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s harsh policies by his media handlers, saying that: “there is little or nothing you can do to sell a bad product.” The Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi, used the occasion to say that the journalists estate, “is a laudable initiative which is in tandem with what Oyo state is known for. Having an estate by journalists in this state falls within the dream of Oyo State Governor. I encourage people to key into this initiative as it is going to be beneficial in the future. Governor Makinde will support you in this project”, Ogunwuyi said. The Chief launcher and Chairman of the Ilaji Hotels and Sport Resort, Engr. Dotun Sanusi who was represented by his Manager, Mr Azeez Ayansola, also described the estate initiative as that which will secure the future wellbeing of journalists and other stakeholders, while promising to assist the Council financially.
