Adebola Williams, Kenny Daniel officially become man and wife

Adebola Williams, who is better known as Debola Lagos, a life coach and public relations practitioner, even though he’s under the klieghlight, the dude knows his way when it comes to letting the public know only what he wishes to make them aware of.

Until the news of his proposal to his girlfriend, daughter of former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Kenny, got into town, no had the idea that he had a serious relationship and still tagged him as one of the eligible bachelors around.

Cute looking Debola proposed to Kenny in a very beautiful atmosphere on a yatch. Without wasting time, a fairly elaborate introduction ceremony between the families of Debola and his heartthrob, Kenny took place and it was such a nice outing for both parties.

Meanwhile, as you read this, Debola and his leggy lover, Kenny, would be basking in the euphoria of the fact that the two are now officially one, as they have officially been pronounced man and wife.

Preceding a civil reception where the Covid-19 protocols were duly observed and family members, friends and associates of both family involved were present, Debola and Kenny took marital vows and signed dotted lines at the registry.

Of course devoid of fanfare that would have been involved; however, the lowkey wedding ceremony reflected top class of the personalities who were having wedding ceremony.

The caliber of guests in attendance at the celebration of love was quite heartwarming. Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Kaduna State counterpart, El-Rufai were also in attendance.

Like this: Like Loading...