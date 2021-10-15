News Top Stories

Adebowale becomes new University of Ibadan VC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Kayode Adebowale, yesterday emerged as University of Ibadan’s 12th VC. The Governing Council headed by ex-All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun settled for Adebowale after a rigorous interview. He replaces Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, who left the office in November 2020. Sixteen people applied for the job out of which Prof Remi Raji withdrew from the race bringing the number down to 15.

The screening of the 15 candidates, which at the Council Chambers, featured both presentation and questioning by the members of council who scored each candidate’s performance. Eight candidates had made it to the final eight of the contest. After boardroom processes, Adebowale was eventually announced winner.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Harley West’s Journey From Humble Beginnings To Becoming Successful

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic struck the whole world by surprise, affecting every sector and causing millions of people to lose their jobs. The leisure and hospitality industry was one that suffered by far the most considerable losses since April 2020, as efforts to contain COVID kept Americans homebound. According to CNBC, the leisure […]
News

Buhari assures northern govs of end to insecurity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured northern governors, under the aegis of the Northern Governors’ Forum, that his administration would soon put an end to insecurity in the region. The President gave this assurance yesterday after a meeting with the governors at the Presidential Villa. Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Chairman of the […]
News Top Stories

Attack on our offices threatening 2023 polls –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…as commission records over 20 fire incidents in states The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the orchestrated attacks on its facilities in some parts of the country may affect its capacity to organise the 2023 general election and dent the nation’s electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at a meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica