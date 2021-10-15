Adebowale becomes new University of Ibadan VC

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Kayode Adebowale, yesterday emerged as University of Ibadan’s 12th VC. The Governing Council headed by ex-All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun settled for Adebowale after a rigorous interview. He replaces Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, who left the office in November 2020. Sixteen people applied for the job out of which Prof Remi Raji withdrew from the race bringing the number down to 15.

The screening of the 15 candidates, which at the Council Chambers, featured both presentation and questioning by the members of council who scored each candidate’s performance. Eight candidates had made it to the final eight of the contest. After boardroom processes, Adebowale was eventually announced winner.

