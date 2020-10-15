Adeboye backs #EndSARS protesters

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has lend his support for the youth in the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest. The RCCG GO stated that he supported the Nigerian youths in “speaking up” to their rights.

Pastor Adeboye in a short tweet on his verified Twitter account, @ PastorEAAdeboye, wrote that: “Our daughters will not be able to prophesy and young men will not see visions if we don’t keep them alive. I support the youth in this peaceful protest as they “speak up” to #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS #ENDSWAT.”

