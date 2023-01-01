Adeboye cheers congregation, asks they celebrate surviving COVID-19, murderers in police uniform 

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has harped on the need for living a lifestyle of celebration.

Adeboye at the New Year Thanksgiving of the church on Sunday asked the congregation to celebrate themselves for surviving 2022 and the years before which witnessed Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks.

The cleric threw a jab at the recklessness of the police when he also asked worshippers to congratulate themselves for surviving “murders wearing police uniform” alongside kidnappers.

Meanwhile, he mildly responded on why he did not give prophesy about Nigeria as many wanted to hear him speak, perhaps on the general elections. He pointed out that the government of Ghana had earlier warned against negative prophecies concerning their nation.

Similarly, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in the seven prophesies at crossover service revealed that for the commission members, 2023 shall be a year of wildfire spiritual awakening, explosive church growth, rise of army of giants, rise of global solution providers, globally ranked financiers amongst other prophecies.

