News

Adeboye cheers congregation, asks they celebrate surviving COVID-19, murderers in police uniform 

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has harped on the need for living a lifestyle of celebration.

Adeboye at the New Year Thanksgiving of the church on Sunday asked the congregation to celebrate themselves for surviving 2022 and the years before which witnessed Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks.

The cleric threw a jab at the recklessness of the police when he also asked worshippers to congratulate themselves for surviving “murders wearing police uniform” alongside kidnappers.

Meanwhile, he mildly responded on why he did not give prophesy about Nigeria as many wanted to hear him speak, perhaps on the general elections. He pointed out that the government of Ghana had earlier warned against negative prophecies concerning their nation.

Similarly, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) in the seven prophesies at crossover service revealed that for the commission members, 2023 shall be a year of wildfire spiritual awakening, explosive church growth, rise of army of giants, rise of global solution providers, globally ranked financiers amongst other prophecies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Southern youths recommend Amb Funmi Adekojo as Atiku’s running-mate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Southern Youth Democratic Coalition (SYDC) has called on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar to pick renowned philanthropist, Amb Funmi Waheed-Adekojo as his running-mate. The group, which made this known on Tuesday at a press conference in Asaba, Delta State, believes Adekojo ticks all boxes of an ideal vice-presidential candidate. […]
News

Osun guber: Oyetola, APC close case as tribunal admits Adeleke’s certificates as exhibits

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday admitted in evidence the file with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) containing the secondary school certificate and testimonial of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the State.   This is just as the Petitioners, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC), closed the prosecution of the […]
News

Kano traffic agency: Gunmen plan to attack us

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

  T he Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Danagundi, has said that his men deserted the roads last Sunday following intelligence reports that some gunmen had concluded plans to attack them.     He said based on such security report, the agency asked its men not to report to duty, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica