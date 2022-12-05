News

Adeboye chides oppressive house owners

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged house owners to be endearing so as to attract divine blessings.

Adeboye at the December thanksgiving service, with the theme “In My Father’s house” for landlords, shop owners, tenants, held at the national headquarters, RCCG Throne of Grace (TOG) Ebute Metta, Lagos, also called on Christians to quit pretentious living while asking individuals  to amend their ways in view of eternity.

 

He stated: “Landlords I hope you are listening to me? Is Jesus living in your house, can he feel comfortable? What is the kind of landlord you are? Are your tenants praying for you every morning?

Or are they… Anyway we leave that to you and God.” Adeboye also hinted that the church’s annual weeklong Holy Ghost Congress starts Monday, December 5 with the theme “Double Portion” at the Redemption camp Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

