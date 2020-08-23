Adeboye: Come to church or loose benefits of corporate anointing

The revered General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has counselled Christians against the dangers of forsaking the gathering together of believers in the house of God. In an apparent attempt to forestall perceived slow return to physical fellowship among some Christians, Adeboye stated that God definitely answers individual prayers.

He, however, added: “But if you want ground-shaking answers to prayers that could be enjoyed only when believers gather in the house of God, under corporate anointing.” Pastor Adeboye gave the counsel during his online message last Sunday.

His words: “You know our Lord Jesus Christ said in Hebrew 10: 25 that we should forsake the assembly together with one another.” Adeboye continued: “Now there will be those who will talk to you and say well why don’t you let me to stay at home after all you can pray at home and God will hear you. Yeah, I agree that anywhere you cry unto God he will answer.

“But he said specifically in Matthew 21:13 that His house is called the house of prayers. In other words God Himself designated His house as a place you pray and the answer will come fast. That’s the reason why you find David saying in Psalm 122: 1, that he is glad when they say unto me let us go to the house of God. He knows that if you are in the house of the Lord, you get into His presence and in His presence there is fullness of joy.”

He further explained: “When you go to the house of the Lord you go to the house of the great physician and you can ascertain that, when you cry unto Him for healing he will be there to make you whole.

When you go to the house of the Lord, you can be sure that you are in the house of the one who is the all sufficient God. When you go to the house of the Lord you can be sure that all your needs will be met.”

“When you go to the house of the Lord and you enjoy like I said earlier the aura and the resource of corporate praying. You will also find in the scriptures, for example in the Acts of the Apostles 2: 1-4, that when they were in one accord and prayed together there was an earthquake kind of shaking in the house. You will notice again if you go further in Acts of Apostles 4:1 -31 that when they gathered again to pray together another shaking took place. You go through the rest of the scripture you will find that yes

He hears the prayers of individuals but if you really want an earth shaking experience that could come through corporate anointing you will need to come together in the house of the Lord. “And the reason I am explaining that to you is this; the lockdown is over in Nigeria.

Glory be to God. But I still have many children in countries all over the world. I am sure you know by the grace of God we are in more that 190 nations all over the world. And some of these nations are yet to open up or release people to go to the house of God and worship. For their sake, I still need to continue to preach every Sunday to them online.

“But the preaching will no longer be in the mornings because people will be in the church. I will deliberately delay that one till in the afternoon, so that after you return from the church you want to participate in the preaching that is going to the rest of the world under lockdown, you can still join,” Adeboye added.

He however warned: “But some will say oh Daddy is going to preach in the afternoon I won’t go to church you will be robbing yourself of all the blessings of corporate worship. I will advise you, however, that please when you go to place of worship you observe all the protocols of the pandemic. We are ready for you; there are places where you can wash your hands, there are people who will make sanitisers available for you free of charge, remember to wear your nose mask, the Almighty God will bless you mightily.

“So by the grace of God probably by 2pm every Sunday in the next few weeks, we will still be ministering to our people in the rest parts of the world that are still locked down. That should not be used as an excuse for not going to church. Bible says if you know these things blessed are ye who do them.

God be with you.” Adeboye also used the opportunity to announce the September Holy Ghost Service. “I also want to add that because the lockdown has been lifted by the special grace of God, the Holy Ghost Service of this September will be taking place at the Redemption Camp, I will see you there. God bless you mightily.”

