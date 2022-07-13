Arts & Entertainments

Adeboye commissions library in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Members and pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and officials of Ikeja Local Government Executive Council gathered at Sogunle Primary School, Ikeja to commission the new library donated by one of the RCCG Youth Province 1 parishes, Living Seed Church (The Bridge) in collaboration with Dare Adeboye Foundation. The Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Honourable Mojeed Alabi Balogun represented by Honorable Pelumi Ologonje, the Supervisor for Education was delighted to commission the project. He noted that such projects as well as individual support are key to the enhancement of the society. In his speech, lead pastor of RCCG The Bridge and assistant pastor in charge of CSR RCCG Youth Province 1, Pastor Leke Adeboye, emphasised the importance of education. According to him, “education is the most important thing. Even Jesus came to educate the 12 disciples so that they can educate the rest of the world. When you educate a child, you’ve equipped them for life. You can take everything I have away from me, but you cannot take away what is inside my head.” The new library features books, furniture and computers. The computers were a notable addition because the pupils previously had to visit another school for every computer period. In addition to the digitised library, the church also renovated the toilets and restored an abandoned classroom. The headmistress of the school, Mrs Edith Ehirim, expressed profound joy and gratitude for the intervention by the church. The RCCG Charity, His Love Foundation, showed their support at the commissioning. Also present was the Head of Education Department for the Local Government, Mrs Folakemi Ajayi, who noted that such a project is an investment into the future of both the currently enrolled pupils and those yet to be born. This is the second CSR project carried out by RCCG, The Bridge following a hospital drive for new mothers in LASUTH in the month of March where hospital bills were paid and mother-child care packages were received

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend dumps him over Trump’s endorsement

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

American rapper, Lil Wayne, has been dumped by his girlfriend for endorsing President Donald Trump. The music star’s plus size model girlfriend, Denise Bidot took to her Instagram page on Thursday where she confirmed the split; “Sometimes love just isn’t enough” alongside a broken-heart emoji. According to PageSix, the model broke up with Wayne after […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Street Choice’, ‘Lost Temptation’ and other stories

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Book title: Midnight Angel Author: Jesse Unoh Publisher: Southern Productions Company Year: 2009 Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga     ‘Midnight Angel’ the second book of Jesse Unoh, a practising lawyer, is a potpourri of entertaining stories bemoaning the sad situation of things Nigeria youths are facing from kindergarten to national youth service after university education. […]
Arts & Entertainments

How I was embarrassed for my negative role as ‘Richard’ – Anyamele

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Sam Uche Anyamele is an award-winning actor, known for his role as Richard in the popular television drama series, Super Story. He has featured in several other drama series and movies. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Anyamele, who is currently the Secretary General of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioner (NANTAP), reminisces […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica