Adeboye: Eight abducted RCCG members released

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has confirmed the release of eight members of his church, who were abducted on March 27. It will be recalled that the members were travelling in the church’s bus for an Easter programme, when they were ambushed and kidnapped along the Kachia-Kafanchan highway in Kaduna State. However, Adeboye, while announcing their release in a post via his Twitter account yesterday, tweeted that: “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the hospital for check-up and tests. Glory be to Jesus. We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus name.” Following their abduction, the kidnappers were said to have contacted the church and demanded N50 million as ransom. Their release came days after five of the 39 students kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, regained their freedom.
Related Articles
Anambra records 3,000 new cases of TB – Commissioner
The Anambra State Government yesterday revealed that the state recorded 3,000 new cases of Tuberculosis (TB) in 2020. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala disclosed at a press conference as part of activities to mark the 2021 World Tuberculosis Day in Awka, the state capital. The World Tuberculosis Day is marked every March […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Niger Delta: NDDC seeks Belgium’s support in health, agriculture
Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has sought for the support of Belgium in the areas of health, agriculture, environment, youth empowerment and development of critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta region. NDDC Interim Administrator, Mr. Efiong Akwa, who made the request when the Belgian Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Prophet Emmanuel Omale Sue NAN For 1Billion Over Report on Ibrahim Magu
Emmanuel Omale, a Nigerian cleric, made good a threat he issued through his counsel few days ago by serving court processes on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a reporter with the agency, Isamalia Chafe for an alleged defamatory report claiming he bought a landed property worth N573 million in Dubai on behalf […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)