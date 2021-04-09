Adeboye: Eight abducted RCCG members released

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has confirmed the release of eight members of his church, who were abducted on March 27. It will be recalled that the members were travelling in the church’s bus for an Easter programme, when they were ambushed and kidnapped along the Kachia-Kafanchan highway in Kaduna State. However, Adeboye, while announcing their release in a post via his Twitter account yesterday, tweeted that: “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the hospital for check-up and tests. Glory be to Jesus. We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus name.” Following their abduction, the kidnappers were said to have contacted the church and demanded N50 million as ransom. Their release came days after five of the 39 students kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, regained their freedom.

