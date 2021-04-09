News

Adeboye: Eight abducted RCCG members released

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has confirmed the release of eight members of his church, who were abducted on March 27. It will be recalled that the members were travelling in the church’s bus for an Easter programme, when they were ambushed and kidnapped along the Kachia-Kafanchan highway in Kaduna State. However, Adeboye, while announcing their release in a post via his Twitter account yesterday, tweeted that: “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren who were in captivity of kidnappers have all been released and taken to the hospital for check-up and tests. Glory be to Jesus. We pray for lasting peace in all troubled regions of the country in Jesus name.” Following their abduction, the kidnappers were said to have contacted the church and demanded N50 million as ransom. Their release came days after five of the 39 students kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, regained their freedom.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra records 3,000 new cases of TB – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Anambra State Government yesterday revealed that the state recorded 3,000 new cases of Tuberculosis (TB) in 2020. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala disclosed at a press conference as part of activities to mark the 2021 World Tuberculosis Day in Awka, the state capital. The World Tuberculosis Day is marked every March […]
News

Niger Delta: NDDC seeks Belgium’s support in health, agriculture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has sought for the support of Belgium in the areas of health, agriculture, environment, youth empowerment and development of critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta region.   NDDC Interim Administrator, Mr. Efiong Akwa, who made the request when the Belgian Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr. […]
News

Prophet Emmanuel Omale Sue NAN For 1Billion Over Report on Ibrahim Magu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Emmanuel Omale, a Nigerian cleric, made good a threat he issued through his counsel few days ago by serving court processes on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a reporter with the agency, Isamalia Chafe for an alleged defamatory report claiming he bought a landed property worth N573 million in Dubai on behalf […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica