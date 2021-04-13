News

Adeboye, El-Rufai meet days after release of kidnapped RCCG members

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday, met with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.
The meeting was held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna.
The meeting came days after the 79-year-old general overseer disclosed that eight members of the church kidnapped in Kaduna had been released.
Adeboye had on April 8 said all the eight kidnapped members of the church were taken to hospital for examination after they regained freedom.
Members of RCCG, Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were attacked on March 26 near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Road, on their way to a programme.

