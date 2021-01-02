News Top Stories

Adeboye: Every COVID-19 vaccine'll come with new strains

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday said there would be a recurrence of some 2020 events in the New Year. Adeboye made this prediction in his ‘Prophecies for 2021’ released about 3 am yesterday shortly after the church’s virtual crossover service held from 9 pm on Thursday to about 1am yesterday.

An online news portal, Ist News had reported that a new COVID strain has been detected in the United Kingdom and a few other places as the world enters the second wave of the pandemic. Adeboye, however, stated that for every COVID-19 vaccine discovered, there was a new variant in the making, and, “this will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord”. Adeboye said on the international scene, “Some of the things that happened in 2020 will spill over into 2021.

He said: “The world as a whole can only come out of the wounds when they admit the following; That it is the Most High that rules in the affairs of men not science. Daniel 4:25. That it is God that gives wisdom to the wise. Daniel 2:20-21.

“That God can reduce the so-called wisdom of man to foolishness. 1 Corinthians 1:19-20. 4). That for every vaccine discovered, there is already a variant in the making. This will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord. Proverbs 21:31. “God says He will begin to deal with nations on an individual basis so that in any nation if God’s people will humble themselves and pray, He will heal their land. 2 Chronicles 7:14.”

For Nigeria, the cleric said: “God wants us in Nigeria to know that only God can lift a siege. 2 Kings 7:1. “The humble who put their trust in God will see the end of the siege. James 4:6 The erstwhile ignored will become vessels unto honour in God’s hands. 1 Corinthians 1:27. God says there will be sounds from heaven.” Adeboye had earlier in his prophecies for the Year 2020 said the year would behave like a child in convulsion.

