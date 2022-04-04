Adeboye expresses concern over Kaduna attacks, insecurity in Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has raised concerns over the killings in the country, particularly in Kaduna State.

Speaking during the April Thanksgiving Service yesterday, the cleric said he is not sure at the moment if there will be an election in 2023 because of the overall security situation in the country. Terrorists last Monday attacked a Kaduna-bound train, killing nine passengers and abducting others.

On March 29 bandits invaded a military checkpoint along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, killing 10 soldiers. Adeboye said: “There are fears now over how to get to Kaduna.

Safety is not guaranteed by air, road or even by train. “We have a general problem of insecurity in the country. It is Kaduna today and we don’t know where next tomorrow. We have to pray for Kaduna and also pray for our dear country, Nigeria.”

According to him, he is not sure whether the election will take place or not because of some other disturbing situations. He added: “More than 80 percent of the oil Nigeria is producing is being stolen.

The remaining 20 per cent is being used to service the country’s debts yet the government has continued to borrow money such that our children and our children’s children will continue to service the debts.

“We pray that God exposes those stealing our wealth and God will have mercy on Nigeria. Where are all the monies going? Who are the foreign nations buying this stolen oil from the country and who are those stealing 80 per cent of our oil money?”

Adeboye said because of all the anomalies, he was thinking more of the current state of the nation than thinking of 2023. He said: “That’s why I’m not thinking of 2023…maybe that’s why God has not told me about the election.

People are killing themselves over 2023 but are we sure there will be 2023? There could be a rapture before then. “It is so sad that Nigeria is moving steadily into bankruptcy. If God did not intervene, our great-grandchildren will continue to pay the debt.”

He also revealed why he freely prays for the politicians aspiring to hold public offices. The pastor said: “I’m not a politician but anyone that comes to me I will pray for the person with the same prayer point which is – Father, let your perfect will on this person be done in Jesus’ name.

It is also important for Christians who are interest ed to join politics because we read that even witches are aspiring, so why will Christians who are children of God will now draw back? No way!’’

