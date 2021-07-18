Faith

Adeboye finally condoles with Evelyn Joshua, SCOAN family

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has finally broken his silence on the death of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua.

 

In a condolence letter signed by the preacher and addressed to the wife of the late prophet, Mrs Evelyn Joshua, he condoled with the family on the passing away of the prophet. The letter was dated 15th June, 2021 and signed by the pastor.

 

Adeboye had often been a stern critic of the prophet. Stating that he would not be found preaching in the SCOAN assembly unless he was invited to minister the message of salvation.

 

In the letter, he said: “We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolences with you on the passing of your husband Temitope Joshua.”

 

“We take solace in the Lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of Jesus on the resurrection morning ” He also prayed for the family that Prophet Joshua left behind.

 

Saying: “We therefore pray for you and your children and the entire congregation that the Lord would uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus Mighty Name.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Show love to others, PFN President tells Christians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bishop Wale Oke, National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has enjoined Christians in Nigeria to embrace peace, religion tolerance and shun all forms of hatred against other religions.   A statement issued by Mr Kayode Oladeji, Media Aide to PFN president on Saturday in Ibadan, Oke made the plea while receiving the South West […]
Faith

Calvary Bible Church set to empower Alimosho residents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Calvary Bible Church, Idimu, Lagos is set to roll out its annual Alimosho Skills Acquisition programme (ASAP).   The 2021 edition of the annual skill empowerment programme, tagged ‘Learn 2 Earn’ has been scheduled for Monday, March 29 to Sunday April 4, 2021 at Rehoboth, the church’s Auditorium located at No 2, Anjorin Street, […]
Faith

How Christ Embassy pastor bowed to A’Ibom Govt

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

A kwa Ibom State government has backed down on prosecuting a pastor and videographer of Christ Embassy Church in Uyo, the state capital, for flouting COVID-19 guidelines.     Pastor Emmanuel Effiong and Gabriel Ekpa videographer in the church were arrested and detained on Sunday, June 21 for allegedly assaulting the COVID-19 monitoring team in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica