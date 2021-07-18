Adeboye finally condoles with Evelyn Joshua, SCOAN family

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has finally broken his silence on the death of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua.

In a condolence letter signed by the preacher and addressed to the wife of the late prophet, Mrs Evelyn Joshua, he condoled with the family on the passing away of the prophet. The letter was dated 15th June, 2021 and signed by the pastor.

Adeboye had often been a stern critic of the prophet. Stating that he would not be found preaching in the SCOAN assembly unless he was invited to minister the message of salvation.

In the letter, he said: “We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolences with you on the passing of your husband Temitope Joshua.”

“We take solace in the Lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of Jesus on the resurrection morning ” He also prayed for the family that Prophet Joshua left behind.

Saying: “We therefore pray for you and your children and the entire congregation that the Lord would uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus Mighty Name.”

Like this: Like Loading...