Adeboye finally speaks on son’s death

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has said he cannot blame God for the death of his son, Dare.
Pastor Dare died in his sleep on Wednesday in his home in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.
However, speaking on Friday night at the May 2021 edition of the church’s Holy Ghost service, Adeboye said: “It is well even in the face of crises rather than ‘blame and question God’.”
He added: “Whatever we have is given to us by God, be it wealth, wife, husband, children e.t.c and if it got taken away by God, all we can do is give God glory for actually giving us the privilege to enjoy that wealth or kids temporarily and it is not for us to complain, blame and question God.”
Making reference to bible passage, Ezekiel 24:16, he said: “God took away Ezekiel’s wife and asked him not to mourn over her.
“What we see as sorrows might be joy in the sight of God, I mean His ways and thoughts are not the same with ours, we shouldn’t forget that both good and bad happen at God’s command. (Lamentations 3:38).
“Finally in all things let’s learn to say thank you father and It is well. God bless all of you in Jesus’ name.
“There is a peace that passes human understanding. It is only God that can give that peace. I thank God that I have that peace.”

