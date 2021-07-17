Adeboye finally speaks on TB Joshua’s death

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has sent his condolences to the family of Prophet T.B Joshua, the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations.

On the morning of the resurrection, Adeboye believes he will meet Joshua at the feet of the Lord Jesus.

Joshua passed away on June 12, 2021, and was laid to rest on July 9, 2021.

Adeboye expressed his condolences in a letter dated July 6, 2021, that he personally signed to Evelyn, the late prominent televangelist’s wife.

The RCCG General Overseer said he joined millions of people around the world in expressing the church’s condolences on her husband’s death.

On the morning of the resurrection, he claimed he expected to see Joshua at the feet of the Lord Jesus.

Adeboye said: “We want to join millions of people across the globe to register our condolence with you on the passing of your husband, Temitope Joshua.

“We take solace in the Lord, believing that we shall meet again at the feet of our Lord Jesus, on the resurrection morning.”

He prayed for the family that Joshua left behind.

Adeboye said: “We therefore pray for you, your children and the entire church that the Lord will uphold all of you and such untimely death shall cease in our midst in Jesus’ mighty name.”

