Adeboye: God is up to something this season

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has emphasized that God was up to something this season individually, nationally and globally with the tripartite celebrations of the church’s 70th anniversary, 40th annual convention and his 80th birthday (though marked in March).

Adeboye, who ministered on Sunday at the church’s National Headquarters, Throne of Grace (TOG), Ebute Metta, Lagos, during the August thanksgiving service entitled: ‘Season of jubilation’ and special prayers for widows, widowers, single parents, less privileged and parents said there will be restorations for losses.

He identified jubilee as a combination of restoration and new beginnings, saying that God will birth new beginnings and cancel mistakes that have brought about troubles.

“There will be a new beginning of success, there will be a new beginning of promotion, and there will be a new beginning of victory. One of the beauties of jubilee is that it is a decree from God. When God opens a door nobody can shut it,” Adeboye stated while sharing how God promoted him twice in a year from a grade two lecturer to a senior lecturer.

He further stressed that the joy of the wicked is momentary and he urged individuals to embrace righteousness.

Assuring of divine visitation and answered prayers, he appealed to church members and others to defy all odds to daily attend the “once in a lifetime” programme, that is the church’s 70th anniversary and 40th annual convention, themed: ‘Perfect Jubilee’, holding August 6 to 14 at the RCCG campground, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

