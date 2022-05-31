Adeboye: God uplifting Delta through Okowa

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday gave Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa high marks for project execution. The cleric was in the state for a two-day spiritual exercise tagged, ‘Light Up Delta’ but stopped over to felicitate the governor on his seventh-year anniversary thanksgiving in office. Adeboye said: “God is doing tremendous thing through Governor Okowa in this state. Nobody will come to Asaba today and say God has not done anything through him. No room for evil forces to proper in the state.” Okowa said several people-oriented projects had been completed by his government. He said over 20,000 youths have been employed through the various youth empowerment programmes. The governor urged the various ethnic groups in the state not to allow ethnic bigotry to thwart the bid for a stronger Delta pursuit

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...