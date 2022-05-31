Adeboye: God uplifting Delta through Okowa

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday gave Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa high marks for project execution. The cleric was in the state for a two-day spiritual exercise tagged, ‘Light Up Delta’ but stopped over to felicitate the governor on his seventh-year anniversary thanksgiving in office. Adeboye said: “God is doing tremendous thing through Governor Okowa in this state. Nobody will come to Asaba today and say God has not done anything through him. No room for evil forces to proper in the state.” Okowa said several people-oriented projects had been completed by his government. He said over 20,000 youths have been employed through the various youth empowerment programmes. The governor urged the various ethnic groups in the state not to allow ethnic bigotry to thwart the bid for a stronger Delta pursuit
Related Articles
Insecurity: Buhari rejected emergency rule in Anambra, says Obiano
Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari rejected plans canvassed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to declare a state of emergency in the State to safeguard the conduct of the November 6th governorship elections in the State. Obiano disclosed President Buhari’s position […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Prices, interest rates could worsen poor countries’ debt
The debt situation for poor countries could worsen due to volatile commodity prices and higher interest rates, World Bank President, David Malpass, said yesterday, urging countries to begin a gradual fiscal consolidation to maintain investor confidence. In a speech from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, ahead of World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ACF to youths: Accept peace, stop #EndSARS protests
Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on youths across the country to accept peace, stop the #EndSARS protests and engage the Federal Government in dialogue. ACF, in its Eid-el- Maulud message to Nigerians, appealed to the youth to sheathe their sword. It stated that this year’s celebration is coming at a time when the country […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)