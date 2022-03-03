Adeboye: God’s general, pillar of Christendom – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), as God’s general, whose ministry has had a significant impact on the lives of countless Christians around the world. Akeredolu, who congratulated the General Overseer on his 80th birthday, said he had lived a purposeful life as a man of God. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor said Adeboye’s extraordinary life as a servant of God will continue to inspire many believers. He said: “On this occasion of your 80th birthday anniversary, we celebrate your grace and impact as a true Servant of God. You have continued to influence many lives positively, projecting the Christian values with dedication for the development of the country at large. “Your ministry has attracted many souls to God, decimating the kingdom of darkness amid the cloud of dwindling values. “For us, you have lived a purposeful life, a life of vision and great mission. Your evangelism has transformed many lives even as you have gained many souls to the side of God Almighty.”

