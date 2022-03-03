Adeboye: God’s general, pillar of Christendom – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), as God’s general, whose ministry has had a significant impact on the lives of countless Christians around the world. Akeredolu, who congratulated the General Overseer on his 80th birthday, said he had lived a purposeful life as a man of God. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor said Adeboye’s extraordinary life as a servant of God will continue to inspire many believers. He said: “On this occasion of your 80th birthday anniversary, we celebrate your grace and impact as a true Servant of God. You have continued to influence many lives positively, projecting the Christian values with dedication for the development of the country at large. “Your ministry has attracted many souls to God, decimating the kingdom of darkness amid the cloud of dwindling values. “For us, you have lived a purposeful life, a life of vision and great mission. Your evangelism has transformed many lives even as you have gained many souls to the side of God Almighty.”
Related Articles
Zabarmari killings: Nigerian security has collapsed – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the gruesome beheading of 43 innocent farmers by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno State was an indication that Nigeria’s security has collapsed under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the killing as extremely wicked, devilish and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Covid-19: Germany introduces new restrictions amid rise in cases
Germany has entered a hard lockdown, closing schools and non-essential businesses in an attempt to stop a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections. The measures will be in place until 10 January. Christmas will see a slight easing, with one household allowed to host up to four close family members. The country reported 952 additional […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Retired General to NASS: Pass resolution for military intervention over insecurity
Emmanuel Onani Abuja In the face of escalating insecurity across the land, occasioned by separatist agitations, terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, militancy/ piracy, a pioneer Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Zaria, Kaduna State, Brig- Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi rtd), has challenged federal legislators to pass a resolution inviting the military to take full charge […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)