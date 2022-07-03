Adeboye: ‘I never asked Christians to buy guns’

News

Chinyere Abiaziem

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has debunked reports that he directed Christians to buy guns for self-defence when he spoke during Friday’s HolyGhost Service, at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

While citing the case of biblical Samson, who used animal jaw bone to fight the enemies, the cleric on Sunday at the July Thanksgiving tagged ‘Made For The Top’, for youths, young adults, students and their families, mentioned that permission would be needed for guns but not for cow jaw bones.

He, however, insisted that what Christians need is the fire of God, revealing that as individuals and families, “Christians have reached a stage in the nation where the fire of God must fall, reason he came to cry unto God at Mount Carmel in Osun State”.

The cleric, however, assured that before the month ends, fire would begin to fall on the enemies, while advising Christians not to listen to voices that discourage them from going to church due to the enemies’ attacks.

Adeboye stated in part: “Nothing happens in this world without God. Nobody dies without God’s permission…Until your time comes nobody can kill you. Don’t listen to those that say ‘hey! don’t go to church the enemy is planning something’. Any enemy that comes to your church, God will meet them at the gate.

“There are one or two thing(s) I said at the HolyGhost service that some people might want to misrepresent. I never asked Christians to go and buy guns. You didn’t hear that from me. You don’t need guns. Samson never bought an AK-47, he fought with the jawbone of an ass.

“So don’t go and buy guns. In any case they won’t give you permission. But you don’t need permission to buy the jawbone of a cow and I have always wondered how do you  demonstrate to children in Sunday school how Samson won the victory.”

 

Reporter

