Adeboye laments cost of bread, flight tickets, others

…Sanwo-Olu, RCCG head seek prayers for Nigerian leaders

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has asked Nigerian Christians to perform well their duty by spending more time praying for the leaders and reign of peace in the nation. Adeboye also laments cost of bread, flight tickets among others.

In the same vein, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who attended the service alongside his wife, Dr. Ibijoke and other officials corroborated Adeboye in seeking prayers for himself, the state and other rulers.

Speaking during the church’s October thanksgiving service and special prayers for national executives, legislators judiciary, state governors, royal fathers and their families, held at RCCG Throne of Grace (TOG) Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Adeboye said it was beneficial to pray for the rulers to make right decisions instead of criticizing them, as every mistake they make affects the populace.

While citing the biblical injunction of Christians humbling themselves and praying to God at the service tagged; ‘Perfect Peace In The Land’, he viewed that Christians should be faulted for the existence of trouble in any land because of their negligence to the duty of praying.

Asserting that Nigeria was in a war due to terrorism, he mentioned that the grid collapse and hike in bread price (inflation) do not affect those at the top, hence individuals should not be deceived but pray for God’s help Informing that he will soon be embarking on a special prayer, he stated: ‘‘If we do our duty God will heal our land that is why you need to get ready, I will be calling on you before the end of the year to join me for fasting and prayers.

Very very special type of prayer, when the time draws near I will let you know.” ‘‘…I would like to decree to my beloveth nation Nigeria that what the kings cannot do, what soldiers cannot handle the almighty God will do for us…What do we do to have perfect peace in a nation? God says if my people that are called by my name will humble themselves and pray he will heal their land.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, who was ushered to the altar by Adeboye’s Special Assistant on Administration and Pastor-in-charge of RCCG Region 1, Oladele Balogun, said: “It is your prayers that has been sustaining us, it is your prayers that has been sustaining the government.

I want to thank you and please do not stop the prayers… ‘‘Let us continue to pray that peace and infrastructural development taking place in our place will continue.

“My prayer and wish is that as I stand here October 2nd 2022 I will also stand as your governor come October 2023.’’

However, Sanwo-Olu in a chat with journalists, after the service, said: ‘‘I think our GO has said it all, we need perfect peace in our country but for us to have that perfect peace, we also need to have peace from individuals. “It is we the citizens that make the country.

We need to have the perfect peace in how we live our lives – mentally, physically, financially, morally and otherwise.

“It is only when that happens that we can transcend as a country. He (Adeboye) also encouraged all of us on the need to continue to pray for our leaders. “That is, some kind of partnership where the citizens play their role and the leaders also play their role.”

