Adeboye, Olumakaiye berates FG for unleashing hardship on Nigerians

Revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, have decried the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to increase the pump price of fuel and the hike in electricity tariff, in the country.

While speaking at different occasions, the clerics asked the Federal Government to rather aim at reducing burden of citizens instead of making life more unbearable for them.

According to the clergymen, it was wrong that government decided to hike fuel price and electricity tariff at a time when Nigerians are trying to recover from the devastation brought by the coronavirus.

Olumakaiye urged the government to make a quick u-turn, while speaking at the opening of the Second Session of the Thirty- Fourth Synod which took place at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Belewa Square (TBS) Lagos recently.

The Diocesan Bishop also advised government to be cautious on critical issues that concern the masses, adding that now is the right for the government to release the masses of this nation of incessant hardship that has traumatised the citizens.

He said: “The recent fuel price hike and electricity tariff is a major concern. This has brought many, including youths to the streets demanding a reverse as this was not the promise made by the government at inception. If there is anytime we need the government most to relief us of incessant hardship, it is now.” Olumakaiye stressed that if there was any need for increment of any commodity it should not be at this period of Covid-19 pandemic

“It is heart-rending that all these are coming up at a time ‘when we are just trying to get over the hassle brought upon us as individuals and collectively by the much dreaded Corona Virus,” the Bishop explained. Olumakaiye insisted that the recent hike in fuel and electricity tariffs was ill-timed. “In the course of the pandemic, many lost their jobs; some lost their loved ones while many businesses went down and many investments yet to yield.

Crime rate also increased in the country while some even went as far as committing suicide when all hope was lost. “At a time like this, putting manifestoes aside, the government should seek the comfort of all the citizens. Truth be told, fuel and electricity’ are the essential palliatives that can go round without been shortchanged.

We should bear in mind that, increase in electricity tariff and fuel price will definitely tell on other commodities and the poor masses are always at the receiving end,” Olumakaiye further said. He advised the President Mohammadu Buhari-led government to rather aim at reducing the burden faced by the masses.

He also bemoaned the inability of government to fix refineries in order to produce fuel locally.

“It baffles one that a whole nation like ours is finding it hard to fix our refineries, when a single individual is building one, yet we keep wasting billions of naira on many other things; so much that it becomes easy for some people to pocket.

“It’s high time we made our refineries work and ensure transparency at all levels. We can do this if only we have the will to-do it. Our President should not be ill-advised on the things that most affect the welfare of the masses,” Olumakaiye stated

