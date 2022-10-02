Adeboye, Sanwo-Olu seek prayers for leaders, peace

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has asked Nigerian Christians to perform well their duty by spending more time praying for the leaders and reign of peace in the nation.

Adeboye during the church’s October thanksgiving service and special prayers for national executives, legislators, judiciary, state governors, royal fathers and their families, held at RCCG Throne of Grace (TOG) Ebute-Metta, Lagos, said it was beneficial to pray for the rulers to make right decisions instead of criticizing them, as every mistake they make affects the populace.

Citing the biblical injunction of Christians humbling themselves and praying to God at the service tagged; ‘Perfect Peace In The Land’, he viewed that Christians should be faulted for the existence of trouble in any land because of their negligence to the duty of praying.

Asserting that Nigeria was in a war due to terrorism, he mentioned that the grid collapse and hike in bread price (inflation) do not affect those at the top, hence individuals should not be deceived but pray for God’s help.

Informing that he will soon be embarking on a special prayer, he stated: ‘‘If we do our duty God will heal our land that is why you need to get ready, I will be calling on you before the end of the year to join me for fasting and prayers. Very very special type of prayer, when the time draws near I will let you know.

‘‘…I would like to decree to my beloveth nation Nigeria that what the kings cannot do, what soldiers cannot handle the almighty God will do for us…What do we do to have perfect peace in a nation? God says if my people that are called by my name will humble themselves and pray he will heal their land.

‘‘Pray how? How do we pray? Maybe we should spend more time praying for our rulers… We know it is easier to criticize but there are battles human beings cannot fight and win, there are battles only God can win. So God says pray for your rulers.’’

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who attended the service alongside his wife, Dr. Ibijoke and other officials, corroborated Adeboye in seeking prayers for himself, the state and other rulers.

Sanwo-Olu, who was ushered to the altar by Adeboye’s Special Assistant on Administration and Pastor-in-charge of RCCG Region 1, Oladele Balogun, stated: “It is your prayers that has been sustaining us; it is your prayers that has been sustaining the government. I want to thank you and please do not stop the prayers…

‘‘Let us continue to pray that peace and infrastructural development taking place in our place will continue. My prayer and wish is that as I stand here October 2nd 2022 I will also stand as your governor come October 2023.’’

