Adeboye to pastors: Pray for Leah Sharibu’s release

The General Overseer (GO) of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged pastors all over the world to intensify prayer for the release of Leah Sharibu.

In a statement entitled ‘A Call for Release of Leah Sharibu’ which he personally signed, Adeboye said: “I, hereby again, call and direct all Pastors in The Redeemed Christian Church of God, all over the world, not to stop but to intensify their prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

I also call on every parent, all over the world, to use whatever influence they have, to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, are released. We shall not relent in our prayers.”

