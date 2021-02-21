News

Adeboye to pastors: Pray for Leah Sharibu’s release

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The General Overseer (GO) of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged pastors all over the world to intensify prayer for the release of Leah Sharibu.

 

In a statement entitled ‘A Call for Release of Leah Sharibu’ which he personally signed, Adeboye said: “I, hereby again, call and direct all Pastors in The Redeemed Christian Church of God, all over the world, not to stop but to intensify their prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

 

I also call on every parent, all over the world, to use whatever influence they have, to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, are released. We shall not relent in our prayers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Parents, friends barred from attending Call to Bar Sept 15

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Body of Benchers has restrained parents, guardians and well-wishers of bar aspirants from attending the call-to-bar ceremony scheduled to hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja on September 15.   Before this restraint, the Body of Benchers which regulates the admission of successful law students into the legal profession used to give each aspiring lawyers […]
News

Court admits 6 #EndSARS Protesters to bail

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja Magistrate’s court sitting in Wuse, yesterday, admitted to bail, six #EndSARS protesters, who were arrested in front of the National Assembly complex, Abuja on November 6. The said defendants are, Oluwatosin Adeniyi, Paul Akinwumi, Davo Chomo, Abdulsalam Zuberu, Kabiru Gasali, and Yasiru Bashir. The defendants were earlier arraigned before the court shortly after […]
News

EFCC arraigns two Benue pension officials over alleged N19m for

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benue zonal office, Monday arraigned the duo of Victor Gabriel Charles and John Aboyi Omaku before Justice Moris Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi over alleged conspiracy and misappropriation of pension funds to the tune of N19million. Charles, a former Vice Chairman, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica