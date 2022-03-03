Adeboye’s humility not altered by his achievements – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye’s humility has not been altered by many of his achievements as he turned 80. Osinbajo in a tribute to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said Adeboye’s life is a unique lesson for all and sundry in humility, integrity and exemplary behaviour despite his huge achievements.

The vice president said the leader of the RCCG – a church with representation in over 198 countries and territories of the world – has impacted many lives and overseen unprecedented growth of the church, yet these achievements have not affected his behaviour. The vice president wrote: “Dolapo and I are honoured to write this tribute to Daddy on his 80th birthday.

“Very few leaders will ever have the geographical and spiritual reach of influence that Pastor E. A. Adeboye has. He is neither the Pope nor the leader of the free world, but he heads a denomination that, since his assumption of office as its General Overseer, has established churches in over 198 countries and territories of the world. He was, as early as 2008, listed by Newsweek, as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Earlier in 1998, the Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lekki, Lagos, was reported to be one of the largest Christian gatherings ever, and every year, the RCCG conventions and congresses have live crowds breaking that record. Through the years, miracles of every kind have been commonplace in his ministry.

