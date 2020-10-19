Metro & Crime

Adeboye's son leads #EndSARS church service outside Lagos Govt House

Leke Adeboye, one of the sons of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye, yesterday led a service for #EndSARS protesters in Lagos. Leke, a trained pilot, led the interdenominational church service at the protest ground in front of Government House, Alausa, Lagos, with Christian faithful in attendance.

The service with the theme: “The Glory of the Latter House,” took its Bible reading from Haggai Chapter 2: 9. The popular RCCG saxophonist, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, led the protesters in singing the second stanza of the national anthem in a prayer mood while the protesters were all on their knees.

“I am speaking from the Good Gook, some people call it the Bible, I call it the Holy Book. The book says, the glory of the latter house shall be greater than the former. This is what is happening in Nigeria right now,” Leke said. Commending the protesters for speaking louder against oppression in the land, using the now popular mantra ‘Soro Soke,’ which literally translates; ‘speak loud,’ Pastor Leke admonished the youth to always speak up against injustice in the land.

He said: “We are a generation that cannot be silenced. We don’t off our mic here; we always speak loud here “We shall no longer keep quiet in the face of oppression and injustice in our own country.”

Leke later led the protesters in prayer for Nigeria. Prayers were also rendered for Lagos State and individuals. Then, an altar call was made for protesters to align themselves with Christ so as to be partakers of the good of the land when God turns around the situation of the country. The protesters said the first stanza of the National Anthem was for the senior citizens while the second stanza was for the youth of Nigeria. Woli Arole and other singers continued to lead the songs as the protest continued.

