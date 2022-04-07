News

Adeboye’s son, Leke, apologises for goat comment

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as church takes action

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has taken disciplinary measures against Leke, son of the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the former’s comment labelling some pastors in the mission ‘goats’, even as he has apologised for his indiscretion.

The younger Adeboye had called some pastors in the mission ‘goats’ for preaching after his dad’s sermon last Sunday, as all parishes of the church weren’t supposed to entertain any sermon on first Sundays after the GO’s sermon was broadcast live.

Leke’s comment had generated outrage with many calling on RCCG to take disciplinary measures against him.

In a letter posted on his verified Instagram account on Thursday, the younger Adeboye apologised for the comment.

The statement was titled: ‘My Sincere Apology’, read, “I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed Pastors

“The disciplinary measures taken by the mission is well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and Pastors of our beloved Church who might have been hurt by this statement.

“I remain humbly yours in God’s love and mercies. Yours in His service, Leke Adeboye.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Bwacha advocates constitutional roles for monarchs

Posted on Author Ben Adaji JALINGO

Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, yesterday called for a constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country as part of measures to check insecurity and ensure peace.   Bwacha, who made the call while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo. He said the role played by traditional rulers in the maintenance of peace was […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: PDP shifts primaries to accommodate Obaseki

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, shifted its governorship primary election to elect its candidate for the September 19 election in Edo State, following the planned defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki to the party today. The exercise was earlier scheduled for today, but the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the party, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, who […]
News

NEMA DG, NPA counterpart bag TheNigerian Star Awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ahmed Mustapha Habib and the Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko have been nominated for awards by UK-based media group, TheNigerian News. While the NEMA boss will be conferred with an award of excellence as “Agent of Change”, his NPA counterpart […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica