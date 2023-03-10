News

Adebule condoles with accident victims, families

Lagos West District Senator-elect, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, has expressed sadness over yesterday’s accident in which a staff bus of the Lagos State government and a train were involved around Shogunle, Ikeja area of Lagos. Adebule commiserated with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, civil servants and families of those who died in the accident. The former Lagos State deputy governor sympathised with those who sustained injuries and prayed that God grants them quick recovery. Adebule expressed confidence in the ability of the state government to ensure the best of treatment for victims of the accident. She thanked members of the public for their prompt and kind response to the victims at the scene of the accident. She equally commended the emergency responders for living up to expectation by mobilising their officials to the scene in good time.

